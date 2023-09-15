Deion Sanders has been largely responsible for turning around the Colorado football program to a 2-0 start so far. However, it also helps that his son and quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, has played lights out through two games.

In his first game versus TCU, Shedeur played outstanding when he went 38-47 for 510 yards and four touchdowns. In Week 2 against Nebraska, Shedeur followed up his insane first game by going 31-42 for 393 yards and two touchdowns. More importantly, Shedeur has kept his composure and played clutch when he needed in both wins.

So how did a quarterback putting up performances like Shedeur able to fly under the radar of other top college football programs? According to Deion, teams wouldn't give Shedeur credit because he was Deion's son.

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show Friday, Deion said, “He's always been that kid that was my son. So he never got the respect or the credit of his work because ‘that's just Prime's son, he's just giving him a pass, he's just letting him ride. He shouldn't even be a starting quarterback, he ain't this.' He has consistently worked his butt off to prove EVERYBODY wrong and he finds something and he runs with it.”

Not only has Shedeur Sanders proven other schools wrong as he thrives with the Buffaloes, but he's now got a chip on his shoulder that motivates him even more. With Deion keeping receipts and Shedeur holding tabs on the programs who wouldn't take a chance on him, expect no mercy from Colorado football for the rest of the season.