An ecstatic weekend for Colorado football is rolling into Monday. Less than 48 hours after his team stunned Baylor with a Hail Mary, head coach Deion Sanders is building for the future. And he is doing so at the expense of Penn State.

Four-star cornerback Antonio Branch Jr., who originally committed to the Nittany Lions in June, is flipping his allegiance to the Buffaloes, per On3.com's Steve Wiltfong. Colorado's defense is a constant concern, but compiling upper-level recruits seems like a good way to keep addressing it.

Penn State's grip on Branch appeared all but gone once the Miami, Florida native visited the Boulder-based program over the weekend. If there is one thing Sanders knows how to do, it is put on a memorable show. He and the Buffaloes obviously made a lasting impression on the young athlete and his family.

“I would say it’s a good potential fit because he has an opportunity to start as a true freshman,” Branch's mother Trina told On3.com. “Who wouldn’t want to be coached by Deion Sanders. Someone that played the same position Antonio is playing. Besides the football, the atmosphere, the mountains, oh my God, the view of that was gorgeous. The people there were wonderful. Nice and loving. It felt like family.”

Colorado football remains an attractive destination under Deion Sanders

Antonio Branch will hope to become an immediate contributor to the team in 2025. One has to wonder if Saturday's heart-stopping victory over the Baylor Bears helped close the deal. Colorado avoided certain defeat when LaJohntay Wester made a miraculous sliding catch in the end zone to tie the game in the final play of regulation. Shedeur Sanders and the Buffaloes finished off the incomprehensible comeback in overtime, winning 38-31.

Folsom Field instantly became engulfed by enthusiasm and pandemonium when the thriller reached its official end. Such a scene is sure to stick with any recruit who already has Colorado football on their radar. Although fans remain divided about Deion Sanders' coaching prowess, no one can deny the effect he is having on the fan base and sport.