The aura around Colorado football has not been quite the same over the last couple weeks, but the program is still unquestionably on the rise with a 4-2 record. The Buffaloes have a prime opportunity to get an emphatic victory Friday night at home versus Stanford (1-4), especially following the latest injury update on one of their most electric playmakers.

“Colorado star Travis Hunter is on track to play tonight against Stanford (ESPN 10 pm),” Pete Thamel of ESPN reported ahead of the game. “The staff will keep an eye on him pregame, but he remains on target to play on both offense and defense. His snap count will be monitored, as he lasted played in a game on Sept. 16.”

Hunter has not suited up since taking a thunderous late hit in the Rocky Mountain Showdown with Colorado State. The wide receiver/cornerback suffered a lacerated liver but just chalked it up to the rigors of football. With 213 receiving yards on offense and an interception on defense, the significance of his return cannot be overstated.

Although Hunter missed the Buffaloes' last couple of marquee matchups, he is coming back in time for highly-anticipated Pac-12 battles with UCLA and Oregon State. But one cannot move past the Cardinals so hastily, despite their poor standing.

After consecutive losses to teams currently ranked inside the top 10 (Oregon and USC), and a narrow road win against Arizona State, Colorado football needs a dominant performance versus Stanford. That goal is a strong possibility with Travis Hunter back in the fold, even at less than full capacity.