Last week, the Colorado football team went on the road to take on their rival, Colorado State. Last year's game between these two was an overtime thriller, but the Buffaloes easily took care of business this time around. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders had a huge game, leading his team to a 28-9 victory. After the game, Sanders refused to shake hands with Colorado State QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi.

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi made some public comments trash talking the Colorado football team leading up to this matchup, and because of that, Shedeur Sanders didn't shake his hand.

“After the game, I said something to the Colorado State quarterback,” Sanders said, according to an article from On3. “Because he was talking crazy on social media and he was really doing it for the clicks… I said what I had to say to him because he wasn’t telling the truth in anything he was saying. It felt like a lot of hate, to me, personally. In life, if you’re a hater, you’ll never be able to succeed. Those who hate on people, I don’t feel like God bless those kind of people because it’s bad. Everybody’s path is different. Everybody has a different route. Jealousy and envy is the root of all evil. So, I’m not ever going to be a hater towards anybody. And then he just went online, talking crazy. I never understood that.”

Former Colorado football player Joel Klatt had some comments on the situation as well. He recently discussed the situation on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, and he called Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi a clown.

“Hey, how about if you’re the opposing quarterback you don’t run your mouth to the extent that Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi ran his mouth and then couldn’t back it up on the field,” Joel Klatt said on the show. “By the way, if you just run the video a little bit, you’re gonna see Shedeur Sanders shake everybody else’s hands. He daps up everybody from CSU except for this clown that ran his mouth about how good he was.”

Joel Klatt sees some progress from Colorado

It's hard to tell exactly how good this Colorado football team is. They looked good in that win against Colorado State, but their week two loss to Nebraska was ugly. Still, Joel Klatt has seen some progress from the team.

“This team does show a little bit more than they did last year,” Klatt said. “…I was very critical of Colorado early in the season because I thought nothing has changed…So, they have these elite players but I thought they haven’t shown anything else, though. The defense is still suspect and so on and so forth. Yet, you’re starting to see a little bit of growth in areas outside of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.”

Colorado has a big one this weekend as it will be their first ever Big 12 conference game. The Buffaloes made the move over from the Pac-12 and this is their first year in their new conference.

The Buffaloes and Bears will kick off from Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado at 7:00 ET/5:00 MT. The game will be airing on Fox, and Colorado is currently favored by two points.