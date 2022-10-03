Karl Dorrell fired as Buffaloes clean house after embarrassing 0-5 start

The Colorado Buffaloes fired head football coach Karl Dorrell and defensive coordinator Chris Wilson after an embarrassing 0-5 start to the season.

Sources: Karl Dorrell has been dismissed as well. https://t.co/EEIfx4MSNn — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 2, 2022

As Dorrell’s three-year stint at Colorado comes to an end, he is dismissed from the program with an 8-15 record. Some of Dorrell’s high points were a spot in the AP top 25 and a berth in the Alamo Bowl in 2020. Albeit, the bowl game came during a six-game, COVID-shortened season.

This season, Colorado has had losses to TCU, Air Force, Minnesota, UCLA, and Arizona.

Colorado is currently ranked 129th in the nation in total defense. They are giving up a whopping 43.2 points per game and 508.8 yards per game to opposing offenses.

Their 124th-ranked offense also has not fared that much better. The offense is only averaging 277.0 yards and 13.4 points per game and has only mustered up eight touchdowns through five games.

It remains to be seen if Colorado’s head coaching job can attract any talented coaches. Colorado won the national championship in 1990 but the program has struggled in recent years and has not had a winning season in a full regular season campaign since the 2016 season when they went 10-4.

Colorado offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. will serve as interim coach, according to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. Sanford Jr. has had previous head coaching experience as he served as Western Kentucky’s head coach from 2017-2018.

If Sanford Jr. can help the Buffaloes rally and finish the season on a good note he will have a strong case for becoming the permanent head coach.