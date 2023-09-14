The Colorado football team has a ton of new faces after Deion Sanders completely overhauled the roster in a matter of months. So far, the Buffs are 2-0, ranked in the top 25, and a national media darling every single week.

However, when things like this happen, there are always unfortunate stories. One of them is involving former Buffs quarterback Maddox Kopp, who hit the transfer portal with the majority of his Colorado football teammates following the hiring of Coach Prime. Now, Kopp is ruled ineligible after his waiver has been denied by the NCAA in a very similar situation to that of North Carolina WR Tez Walker (h/t Dennis Dodd of CBS).

‘Kopp was recently denied a waiver request by the NCAA to transfer a second time as he sought immediate eligibility with the RedHawks. He began his career at Houston in 2021 as a three-star prospect. Kopp then transferred to CU in January 2022.'

Kopp is a two-time transfer just like Walker, and his waiver has also been denied. However, Kopp sought a waiver for a different reason than Walker and cited ‘leanring disabilities' and other things:

‘The quarterback, his family and their attorney sought a waiver citing learning disabilities and a “totality of circumstances including runoff and public and private statements made by the head coach,” that attorney, Jason Montgomery, told CBS Sports.'

Kopp transferred to Miami (Ohio) before the rules changed, so this is a frustrating situation for the former Colorado football quarterback, and he admitted that the Deion Sanders hire was a shocking experience:

“When I heard everything, I wasn't shocked or anything like that. The whole world was a little bit shocked … but that's how coaches talk and that's how they think. And [Sanders] just says it.”

This is yet another bad look by the NCAA, especially after the Tez Walker situation threw everything into the limelight, and it's a tough situation for the former Colorado football transfer.