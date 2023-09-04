The first full weekend of college football will be remembered primarily for a major upset pulled off by the University of Colorado over TCU, a team that played for the national championship a year ago. Hall of Famer Michael Irvin was among those inspired by the 45-42 triumph. As a result, he wore a Colorado shirt in support of the team coached by Deion Sanders.

There was a ton of hype surrounding the Buffaloes program prior to the opener, primarily because Coach Prime had promised to deliver an eye-catching team. Few believed that was possible because Colorado was 1-11 last year and had struggled so badly for multiple seasons.

But the Buffaloes shocked the college football world by putting on an offensive show that had the Horned Frogs on their heels throughout the game.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Michael Irvin said he put on the Colorado tee shirt because he was inspired, and he wanted to inspire others. “It's for the unconventionals,” Irvin said. “I'm wearing this to inspire everybody. Just like Deion yesterday. It struck a victory. Stay on your path for that unconventional journey.”

The Buffaloes were 21-point road underdogs going into their meeting with TCU, but Colorado unleashed an aggressive passing attack that the Horned Frogs were not prepared to stop.

Shedeur Sanders, Deion's son, had a record-setting day at quarterback. He completed 38 of 47 passes for 510 yards with 4 touchdowns and no interceptions. Dylan Edwards caught 5 of Sanders' passes for 135 yards and 3 of them went for touchdowns. Three other receivers — Travis Hunter, Xavier Weaver and Jimmy Horn Jr. — had 117 receiving yards or more for the Buffs.