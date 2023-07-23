While Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff is keeping quiet on the conference's next TV deal, he does admit that new Colorado football coach Deion Sanders will be great for ratings and the upcoming deal.

Following the Pac-12 Football Media Day Friday, Kliavkoff spoke on the impact Sanders will have on ratings saying, “Our ratings are going to be up this year because of Coach Prime … He’s great for the league. He’s great for Colorado. You can see from where the team was last year to where they are this year,” per Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today.

He then cleverly compared Sanders' star power to two of the world's brightest and most famous pop stars, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift. Both Beyoncé and Swift are multi Grammy winning artists and Swift is currently the most hyped star on tour with her Eras Tour sweeping pop culture and fans alike.

Kliavokoff remarked that only the two acclaimed pop stars could bring more media coverage than Deion Sanders on the sideline. “I think if Beyoncé of Taylor Swift decided to coach, they might glean the kind of media coverage we’re getting from Deion,” per Brent Schrotenboer.

While it's highly unlikely Swift or Beyoncé will be seeing the football sidelines anytime soon as a coach, Sanders impact in drawing attention to Colorado is already notable, even without an official TV deal. Sanders has already gotten Colorado on the FOX “Big Noon” kickoff spot for their first two games of the season against TCU, then Nebraska, per Brent Schrontenboer.

If Sanders is even half as successful with Colorado as he was with leading Jackson State to a 27-6 record, chances are there will be plenty more big televised games to come.