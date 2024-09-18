Shedeur Sanders is going to end up as one of the top quarterbacks of the 2025 NFL Draft. All he has to do is deliver well under Deion Sanders' Colorado football system such that his stock goes up. The young gun has been doing well in the aspects that he can immediately control but he obviously still has some lapses. But, he does think that he needs a certain quality from Lamar Jackson more than he needs something from Patrick Mahomes.

The Colorado football signal caller was given a choice to pick between Patrick Mahomes' feel for the game or Lamar Jackson's swiftness on the field. Shedeur Sanders seemed to have a very made-up mind as he answered the question, via 2legendary on Instagram.

“Patrick Mahomes’ game IQ or Lamar Jackson’s speed. I’d rather have Lamar Jackson’s speed because I feel like my IQ is up there. I definitely have a long way to go but my IQ is up there,” Deion Sanders' mentee said.

He also preferred being a 5-time MVP with no Super Bowls than a backup with three rings. Another interesting choice he made was to get tackled by Ray Lewis over attempting to take down Derrick Henry.

Has Shedeur Sanders done well in the Colorado football campaign?

Deion Sanders and his squad now have a 2-1 record before they face off Baylor. In their last win over the Colorado State Rams, Shedeur was absolutely unstoppable and outclassed Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi in every way imaginable.

The Buffaloes signal caller completed 36 out of his 49 passing attempts while not throwing a single interception in this matchup. Furthemore, Shedeur also looked like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson when he led the Colorado football offense to four touchdowns to secure the victory. By the end of the match, they went home with a Centennial Cup because of the lopsided 28-9 victory.