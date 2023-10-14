Colorado football blew a 29-0 lead on Friday night in Boulder and ultimately lost 46-43 in 2OT to the one-win Stanford Cardinal. An embarrassing loss to say the least and following the game, head coach Deion Sanders questioned his team's “love for the game”. Understandable. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders was asked about his father's criticism and gave his honest thoughts on Primetime's comments and refused to put the blame on anyone.

“I mean, I’m not going to point fingers, that’s not what I’m here for. I let the coaches- tats what they’re here for/ They’re here to guide us. I can’t really say that and throw no teammate under the bus because that’s not the type of player I am. The guys know that know and that’s it. I’ll never put a teammate down and say he’s not fully in if he probably is.”

This is what Sanders had to say when asked if he thinks there are some players who aren't fully bought into the vision:

“Possibly. I feel like it could be that everywhere in the country. But we possibly could have it too. So, that’s not up for me to decide.”

A good answer from Shedeur Sanders, who knows Colorado football wins as a group and loses as a group. He's not going to put the blame on any teammate. But, the reality is the Buffaloes certainly lack attention to detail in certain areas, especially defensively. They nearly lost to Colorado State and then completely collapsed against Stanford. There's really no excuses.

Maybe Deion is right. Regardless, the focus now shifts to UCLA on October 28th.