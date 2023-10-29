Colorado football safety Shilo Sanders has been shockingly ejected from the Buffaloes' game Saturday night against the UCLA Bruins. Sanders got the boot after a hit on a Bruins player that looked clean in the eyes of many football fans and observers — but not for the game's referees, apparently.

Shilo Sanders has been disqualified for targeting. pic.twitter.com/j0pNVO1cwO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 29, 2023

The Colorado football defensive star had a great read during that play in the second quarter of the contest, as he unleashed a huge hit on UCLA running back Carsen Ryan and prevented the Bruins from picking up more yards.

But what he thought was a highlight defensive play turned out to be a nightmare scenario for the Buffaloes' stop unit. Sanders clearly felt he got Ryan good, as he flexed and celebrated right after the hit, but it just was not legal enough for the refs to let him stay in the game.

Of course, not everyone watching the game is happy about that decision.

“Shilo Sanders got thrown out the game for this hit that was ruled targeting. WHAT HAPPENED TO THE GAME WE LOVE?” said former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III.

With Sanders out for the remainder of the game, Colorado will have to find a way to slow down the Bruins' attack minus arguably the Buffaloes' best defensive player. Sanders entered the game leading the Buffaloes in the 2023 college football season with 36 tackles.

The Buffaloes, who are coming off a bye last week, are looking to get back to their winning ways after losing to the Stanford Cardinal on Oct. 13 at home via overtime, 46-43. Colorado football has lost three of its four games prior to meeting the Bruins on the road.