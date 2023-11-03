Deion Sanders and the Buffs host Oregon State on Saturday. Let's dive into some Colorado football bold predictions for Week 10.

Colorado football took the college football world by storm when they upset the TCU Horned Frogs back in Week 1. It feels like just yesterday when that happened, but two months have passed since that monumental upset for Deion Sanders in his first season at the helm in Boulder.

Things have cooled down exponentially for the Buffs since that game, however. Colorado is now 4-4 on the season after beginning the season 3-0. One of those losses includes a devastating blown 29-point halftime lead to Stanford at home.

It's not getting any easier for Colorado. After a 28-16 loss to the UCLA Bruins in the Rose Bowl that saw star quarterback Shedeur Sanders get sacked seven(!) times, the Buffs now welcome Oregon State to Folsom Field. The Beavers also got off to a hot start to begin 2023, but they too are coming off a loss entering this matchup after falling to the upstart Arizona Wildcats last week in Tucson.

This is a pivotal matchup for both sides. Colorado wants to make a bowl game and have to win two more games to get there. Oregon State wants to find its footing with the hopes of finding a way to the Pac 12 Championship game. This is an important game. It's only right that it comes with bold predictions for Colorado football.

Damien Martinez gashes Colorado for at least 150 rushing yards

Damien Martinez has flown under the radar a bit, but make no mistake about it: He is one of the better running backs in the country. The Beavers star ranks 23rd in the country this season with 763 rushing yards. Despite playing in one of the most loaded conferences in college football, Martinez is averaging an impressive 6.3 yards per carry. He is absolutely getting the job done for Oregon State.

Martinez should get the job done this week and then some. Colorado's trenches, or lack thereof, on both sides of the ball have been the team's undoing in conference play. Last week, UCLA running backs ran for 153 yards on 32 carries. USC's MarShawn Lloyd had 84 yards and a touchdown on only 13 carries against the Buffaloes. The week before that, Oregon's Bucky Irving ran for 89 yards on only 10 carries and probably would've had more if the Ducks hadn't blown out the Buffs from the opening kickoff.

On the season, Colorado averages 165 rushing yards allowed per game, the 37th-worst mark in the country. That's not good. Martinez has yet to rush for over 150 yards in a game this season, but he is absolutely capable. Just ask Colorado. A year ago, Martinez ran for 178 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries in a 42-9 Oregon State win. No one should be surprised if he goes for an encore on Saturday.

The Buffs lose by at least three touchdowns

Vegas has the line for this game set at 13 points with Oregon State as the favorites. That means sportsbooks think the Beavers will win by just under two touchdowns. Vegas gets this stuff right far more frequently than anybody else, but that line seems too low.

Oregon State is on the road, but should demolish Colorado in the trenches. The Beavers' offensive line is among the country's best, and unlike the Buffaloes, they also know how to get to the quarterback on the other side of the ball. Oregon State has 26 sacks in eight games this season. Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders has been sacked 41 times in eight games. The Beavers should have no issue continuing that trend.

Oregon State should win this game and win it big, sending Colorado football to its fifth loss in six games.