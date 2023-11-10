In the midst of a rough 1-5 six game stretch, Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders boldly compares himself to two former NFL QB's

Let's start here: I believe that it's a very, very real possibility that when the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around in eighteen or so months, Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders could end up being the first quarterback off the board. I don't necessarily consider this to be a hot take, especially considering Sanders, a four-star prospect as a high-schooler in Texas, would've likely began his college career at a school like Florida State, Alabama or Georgia had his father, Deion Sanders, not been hired as the head coach at Jackson State.

Now in Boulder, Shedeur Sanders has put up massive numbers in his first season as the starting quarterback for a Colorado football program that had been totally dormant and completely irrelevant for years prior to the hiring of Deion Sanders. It was easy to hop on the bandwagon at the beginning of the season when things were rolling for the Buffaloes, but now as the rigors of the Pac-12 schedule have burst the Buffs bubble, public sentiment seems to have soured on Shedeur Sanders. But as you'd expect from the son of one of the most self-assured athletes ever, Shedeur still sees himself in the brightest possible light.

“Well, I'll say it's a mixture because I'm able to stay in the pocket and deliver the ball,” Sanders responded when asked what QB's he compared himself to in an interview with Zion Olojede of Complex. “I can play like Brady, but I'm also able to extend plays and if it's not there, take it like Vick. So it just depends, it's funny whenever situations in the game occur, they're like ‘hey, you gotta be Vick tonight. You gotta be Mike Vick tonight.' So then that's when we bring our legs involved.”

Lord knows that a quarterback who lacks confidence is susceptible to becoming more rattled than a set of maracas, but this is a pair of big time names for any collegiate quarterback to compare himself to. Considering Tom Brady, the well-established G.O.A.T. of professional football, and Michael Vick, the most prolific rushing quarterback in the history of the NFL, to be your own player comps will of course result in plenty of discourse, especially when dropped in the midst of a six-game stretch that Colorado is 1-5 in. Those five losses can't be placed on the shoulders of Shedeur, who has played behind one of the worst offensive lines I've seen in college football this year while propping up a defense that has given up 35+ points five times this season.

The Buffaloes next game is Saturday versus an Arizona Wildcats team that has pulled off upsets over Washington State, Oregon State, and UCLA in three consecutive weeks.