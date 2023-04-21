Throughout the month of April, college football teams across the country are hosting their annual spring games. These spring games aren’t just the culmination of weeks of practice, but fans’ best look at the new team until the season officially begins in the fall. It’s an exciting time for the sport, but this year, it’s especially exciting for the Colorado Buffaloes.

If you’ve been living under a rock for the last few months, you may be asking yourself, “Why Colorado specifically? Haven’t the Buffaloes been terrible for years?” Well, dear reader, that excitement all has to with a man named Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime.

Colorado hired the football legend and then-Jackson State head coach after a dismal 2022 season, and since then, the entire vibe around the program has changed. Sanders has brought the same swagger that helped him thrive at Jackson State with him to Colorado, and it has already paid dividends. In fact, the Buffaloes may be the most-talked-about team in college football this offseason.

With the Buffaloes’ spring game on Saturday, all eyes will be on them once again. With that said, here’s the rundown on what to know for Colorado’s highly anticipated spring game.

Colorado Football Spring Game Info

DATE: Saturday, April 22

TIME: 1 p.m. MT (3 p.m. ET)

LOCATION: Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado

HOW TO WATCH: ESPN

What to expect in Colorado football’s spring game

We’ve already said that this game has hype behind it, but just how much? Well, Colorado’s spring game is the only one to air on the main ESPN network and one of two to be on national television, with the other being back-to-back champion Georgia’s on ESPN2. Colorado alum Chris Fowler and Robert Griffin III, two premier announcers in college football, will also call the game. The Buffaloes have also sold out the game, and the projected attendance of 45,000 is more than their last nine spring games combined and more than double the previous record of 17,800 in 2008. Needless to say, people are pretty excited for this spring game.

That’s great and all, but what should fans expect for the game itself? Well, Coach Prime has thrived in the transfer portal this offseason, so much so that Colorado has the best transfer class in the country, according to 247Sports.

On offense, all eyes will be on starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Coach Prime’s son who followed him from Jackson State. Sanders is a true dual-threat quarterback and has potential to be one of the brightest stars in the sport. Other new additions to watch on offense include receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. from South Florida and tight end Seydou Traore from Arkansas State.

On defense, all eyes will be on the secondary with the addition of two stars in the making. The first is Travis Hunter, the top high-school recruit in 2022 who also followed Coach Prime from Jackson State. The second is Cormani McClain, the top cornerback in the 2023 recruiting class who shockingly flipped from Miami to Colorado at the last minute. Beyond those two, there will be plenty to watch on a defense that features nine transfers as projected starters.

As of now, Colorado has not released official rosters for the spring game. However, we won’t have to wait long to find out who’s playing on what team this Saturday.