Offensive lineman Tyler Brown may be ineligible to play for Colorado football this year. Like many others, Brown transferred to Colorado from Jackson State when Deion Sanders took the Buffaloes head coach job. However, this was his second undergraduate transfer, so, by NCAA rule, he would have to sit out for a year. A waiver from the NCAA would make Brown eligible, but that is still in the hands of the NCAA, thus Brown's eligibility remains a question mark.

“It hurts us not having Tyler,” Colorado offensive line coach Bill O’Boyle said Friday. “I know the NCAA deal is going on right now, whether he’s gonna be eligible or not.”

Brown projects to be a starter for Colorado football on the offensive line this year. He played three seasons at Louisiana before transferring to Jackson State. Last year, he earned FCS third-team All-American honors.

In the meantime, Brown is still trying to get healthy. He has been out of practice with mononucleosis (mono) and is beginning to practice again in a limited capacity.

Tyler Brown is 6-foot-3, 310 lbs and primarily worked out at left guard in spring practices. Given the uncertainty of his status this season, O'Boyle has been hesitant to give Brown reps with the first or second team units in practice, but hopes to get Brown's eligibility squared away soon.

“First things first, man, we gotta get him healthy and we’ve got to get him back where we know where he’s gonna be,” O'Boyle said. “If he’s not eligible this fall, he can practice and he will learn, he’ll get better. Either way, he’s going to get better out of this situation.”