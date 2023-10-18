Among all the chatter surrounding the Colorado football team this season, one player who has quietly stood out is wide receiver Xavier Weaver. Weaver just received a huge distinction as he was named to the Fred Biletnikoff Award watchlist Wednesday.

The Fred Biletnikoff Award is the most prestigious award for college football receivers, honoring the best receiver in the NCAA that season. The award was first given out in 1994 to Penn State receiver Bobby Engram. Several award winners have gone on to have successful NFL careers, including Randy Moss, Calvin Johnson and Larry Fitzgerald, who all became Hall of Famers. The most recent winner of the award was New York Giants receiver Jalin Hyatt.

The award is named in honor of Hall of Fame receiver Fred Biletnikoff, who was a Super Bowl Champion and Super Bowl MVP during his thirteen year career with the Oakland Raiders.

Xavier Weaver is among 57 receivers who are currently on the watchlist. He is one of five college football receivers who was named to the list on October 18th. He makes the list after leading the Buffaloes in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns with 50 catches for 631 yards and four touchdowns. His 50 receptions ranks eighth in the NCAA.

Though Weaver has a great season, it will be tough for him to beat out 56 other great receivers to earn the award. The fifth-year receiver transferred from South Florida to play with the Buffaloes this year. His best game of the season came in Week 2 against Nebraska, when he put up 10 receptions for 170 yards and one touchdown.