Colorado Rapids and Vancouver Whitecaps lock horns in the MLS! Catch the MLS odds series here, featuring our Colorado Rapids-Vancouver Whitecaps prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The Rapids (2-7-9) are sitting in the bottom of the West and the entire Major League Soccer. Arguably the worst team so far in USA's top flight, the Rapids got another 2-0 loss to Orlando City SC last timeout. The Pids hope to end an eight-game winless drought.

Vancouver (5-7-5) is enjoying a good season, clinching a playoff qualification spot in the West. The Whitecaps are coming off a 1-1 draw against FC Cincinnati. The Village looks for its third win on the road after 11 games.

Here are the Colorado Rapids-Vancouver Whitecaps soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLS Odds: Colorado Rapids-Vancouver Whitecaps Odds

Colorado Rapids: +120

Vancouver Whitecaps: +195

Draw: +245

Over 2.5 Goals: -128

Under 2.5 Goals: +106

How to Watch Colorado Rapids vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

TV: TSN1

Stream: Bet 365, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Time: 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Colorado Rapids Can Beat Vancouver Whitecaps

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Colorado is in shambles at the moment, but a trip back to home soil might jumpstart a series of wins. The Rapids sit at the bottom of the West and the whole MLS, capturing just 13 points from 18 games. They also have a -13 goal differential, posting just 14 goals so far.

The Pids had a struggle during their visit to the Exploria Stadium. They only got 35% ball possession, four total shots, and three corner kicks in the whole game. Braian Galvan's red card in the 39th minute reduced the Pids to 10 men. Lalas Abubakar also had an indirect red, further reducing the Rapids to nine. Facundo Torres and Ramiro Enrique scored for the Lions.

Robin Fraser's Colorado Rapids have been winless in the past eight games. The total of goals that they have conceded during that same period comes to 15. It has been a bad spell for Colorado after their nine-game unbeaten run from March to early May was disrupted. In that stretch of games, they had wins over Sporting Kansas and LA Galaxy and even went to the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup before losing to Real Salt Lake.

The Rapids are hoping to get their first home win. In eight games played at the Dick's Sporting Goods Park, they have only found five goals, given up nine, and secured four draws. The team is suffering this season, orbiting around the bottom of the Western Conference with LA Galaxy, while Kansas, Minnesota, and Austin are seven points ahead.

For the burgundy outfit, they have a number of injuries going into this game which could hurt them offensively. Aboubacar Keita, Jack Price, Alex Gersbach, and Diego Rubio are out with injury concerns. Bryan Acosta is also out as he is on international duty with Honduras. Max, Lalas Abubakar, and Braian Galvan are serving their suspensions.

For Colorado, the trio of Cole Basset, Lalas Abubakar, Michael Barrios, and Kevin Cabral are the joint leaders with two goals. Defensively, they are getting better but still flawed. Perhaps the trip back at home and the hunger for the first home win are the confidence boosts for a side desperate for finishing. Connor Ronan leads the team with three assists, while Barrios and Diego Rubio have two.

Why Vancouver Whitecaps Can Beat Colorado Rapids

Vancouver has a 5-7-5 record in the MLS, getting 22 points from 17 games. They scored 27 goals and gave up 21, owning a +6 goal differential. They are eighth in the West, securing the last playoff qualification spot with Portland.

The Blue and White dispelled a chance to get a loss as they forced a 1-1 draw with FC Cincinnati last time out. In that match, Vancouver Whitecaps had 53% possession and 11 shots on goal with three on target. On the other side, Cincinnati had 10 attempts on goal with three on target. Luciano Acosta's effort in the 83rd minute, thanks to an assist by Matthew Miazga, was equalized by Ryan Gauld six minutes later. Ryan Raposo and Pedro Vite got yellow cards for Vancouver.

Moreover, Vanni Sartini’s side remains unbeaten in the last four games. This includes a victory at the Canadian Championship, where the Village won 2-1 over CF Montreal. The Whitecaps are hoping to extend their unbeaten streak. Vancouver hopes to improve its away form, where they are yet to secure a win. They have a 0-3-4 record on the road, scoring six goals and capturing three points in seven games played.

In contrast to their position in the Western Conference’s ranking, Vancouver Whitecaps actually have the seventh-best defensive line in the business. Only Saint Louis, LA FC, Seattle, and Dallas have fewer goals conceded in the West.

The Blue-and-White is figuring things out offensively, and they seem to be doing well after scoring 10 goals in the last four games. Brian White, Ryan Gauld, and Simon Becher are solid in the front, pouring in 13 combined goals. Pedro Vite and Julian Gressel have been excellent in their midfield roles in a 4-3-3 formation.

The Village will be without Russel Teibert who has left knee pain. Vite, Gressel, and Jermain Brown are also absent as they play in international friendly games for their nation.

Final Colorado Rapids-Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction & Pick

A struggling Rapids team locks horns with a grooving Whitecaps squad. Vancouver will push for a first home win, but Vancouver beats them to get their first road victory.

Final Colorado Rapids-Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction & Pick: Vancouver Whitecaps (+195), Over 2.5 goals (-128)