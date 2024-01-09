No. 17 Colorado State has to watch out for a feisty Boise State squad when they do battle on Tuesday night in a Mountain West showdown.

Mountain West basketball is in full effect! Don’t look now, but the 17th-ranked Colorado State Rams will be making a business trip to Idaho to do battle with the Boise State Broncos for some early-season conference play. Let’s check out our college basketball odds series where our Colorado State-Boise State prediction and pick will be revealed.

Off to one of the best starts in program history, the Rams have stormed out to a 13-2 record and a national ranking to boot, but they did happen to go down in a crushing defeat to the Utah State Aggies last time out. Still, CSU has won five of their last six and already has some impressive victories on their resume.

Surprisingly enough, Boise State is also off to a red-hot start to make its case as a Mountain West contender. In their most recent outing, the Broncos came away with a 78-69 victory over San Jose State on the road. Now, Boise State will be in front of their roaring home fans in an attempt to put a third-straight victory in the win column.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Colorado State-Boise State Odds

Colorado State: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -120

Boise State: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 145.5 (-110)

Under: 145.5 (-110)

How to Watch Colorado State vs. Boise State

Time: 9:00 ET/6:00 PT

TV: Mountain West App

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Colorado State Will Cover The Spread

At first glance, it definitely makes a whole lot of sense why Colorado State is currently considered the team to beat in the Mountain West Conference. Yes, the Rammies did happen to fall flat on their face in what did happen to be a difficult road test, but there is no doubt that CSU will be angry and determined to right their wrongs.

Quite obviously, everything was clicking in the first half of the contest for the Rams, but it was a deflating second half of play that ultimately did CSU in. At one point, the Rams even led by ten points, but this was squandered after being outscored by nine in the latter frame. Without a doubt, CSU must play a complete game and figure out a way to make plays in crunch time to avoid another shortcoming on the road.

Luckily, this Rams squad could not be more fortunate in having point guard Isaiah Stevens serve as their floor general. Not only is Stevens as experienced as they come in his fifth season, but he also is the team’s leading scorer at 17.6 points per game. Fresh off of a masterful 21-point performance that resulted in shooting 50% from the field.

Not to mention, but CSU plays a slow pace which helps out their defense in a big way. On paper, the Rams give up only 68.8 points per game and are also currently +3.0 in the turnover department.

Why Boise State Will Cover The Spread

Here come the Broncos! Watch out ladies and gentlemen, Boise State is officially hot!

As previously mentioned, Boise State is on an epic tear. Believe it or not, but the Broncos have only lost twice since November 26th. Boise State loves to attack their foes with a hectic pace on offense which may be the most dangerous part of the game. Overall, the Broncos average 76.0 points per game and have exceeded that total in four of their last five games. Spectacularly enough, Boise State is also well-balanced defensively by surrendering 70 points or less in ten straight games.

If there is any advantage of this game that the Broncos could exploit, look no further than playing on their own home court to be a deciding factor in how this one plays out. Remember, Boise State is a perfect 7-0 at home thus far and doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon. Furthermore, if the Broncos put in the effort to get after the Rams on the glass and box out on both ends of the floor, then more good things will fall in the lap of the home team.

Lastly, one name you need to know ahead of this highly-anticipated matchup in the Potato State will be the hard-nosed Tyson Degenhart. With impeccable post-skills, it may not come as a shock if the junior forward is able to get some clean looks down-low more often than not.

Final Colorado State-Boise State Prediction & Pick

Buckle up, fans of defense! Expect this Mountain West showdown to be a slow-tempo, defensive claw-fest. All in all, the Broncos possessing home court will be the difference in this one.

Final Colorado State-Boise State Prediction & Pick: Boise State +1.5 (-110)