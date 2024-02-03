Colorado State faces Fresno State. Our college basketball odds series includes our Colorado State Fresno State prediction, odds, and pick.

The Colorado State Rams are a real puzzle that has been hard for college basketball experts to fully solve. To be sure, the Rams are formidable, but their season has not had a clean and neat linear progression, or a set of patterns which makes it easy to predict how they will play on a given night. They're elusive and not able to be pinned down by pundits.

The Rams beat Creighton by 21 points. They beat New Mexico. They just did beat San Diego State in one of their better performances of the season. They are probably going to make the NCAA Tournament, possibly with a good seed (a single-digit seed and maybe a higher seed in a first-round game). Yet, for all the good things this team has done, Colorado State has pulled some clunkers and has been noticeably erratic. They trailed Air Force by four points with 21 seconds left in regulation but managed to scramble to force overtime and then win. Colorado State also narrowly beat UNLV at home. This is the same UNLV team which is nowhere close to being an NCAA Tournament team and which got blown out at home by Air Force in late January.

We haven't even talked about the strangest, weirdest, most ridiculous Colorado State game of the college basketball season: the collapse at Wyoming one week ago. You might have remembered Northern Iowa's implosion in the last 35 seconds against Texas A&M in the 2016 NCAA Tournament, losing a 12-point lead in just over half a minute. Guess what? Colorado State lost an 11-point lead in the final 54 seconds of regulation against Wyoming and then fell to the Pokes in overtime. Colorado State is capable of so many good things and so many bad things. The Rams can soar and dominate or fall flat on their faces, and there doesn't seem to be much in between those two extremes. We will find out how the Rams handle a road trip to Fresno in the latest installment of this wild roller-coaster ride.

Here are the Colorado State-Fresno State College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Colorado State-Fresno State Odds

Colorado State Rams: -6.5 (-102)

Fresno State Bulldogs: +6.5 (-120)

Over: 139.5 (-110)

Under: 139.5 (-110)

How To Watch Colorado State vs Fresno State

Time: 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Colorado State Could Cover the Spread

The Rams have point guard Isaiah Stevens and Fresno State does not. Stevens took offense at the Rams' collapse at Wyoming a week ago. He led the Rams to a convincing win over San Diego State in their next game after the Wyoming debacle. Stevens is the kind of player who won't let his team lose if he can help it. His leadership steadied the Rams against San Diego State. If CSU could beat last year's national runner-up, it can certainly wallop Fresno State and restore a measure of order.

Why Fresno State Could Cover the Spread

The Colorado State Rams have lost their last two road games at Nevada and Wyoming. CSU has a lot of upside but is also capable of shocking collapses and lapses. Fresno State doesn't even have to win outright to cover. Merely losing by six would do. CSU's lack of steadiness away from home has to give Fresno the belief it can do something with this game.

Final Colorado State-Fresno State Prediction & Pick

Colorado State is the better team, but also an unreliable team. Stay away from this game and wait for a live-betting angle to emerge.

Final Colorado State-Fresno State Prediction & Pick: Fresno State +6.5