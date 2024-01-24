Colorado State faces Nevada. Our college basketball odds series includes our Colorado State Nevada prediction, odds, and pick

The Colorado State Rams take on the Nevada Wolf Pack. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Colorado State Nevada prediction and pick. Find how to watch Colorado State Nevada.

The Colorado State Rams are a good team. They are 15-3 and are very much on track to make the NCAA Tournament. They are ranked in the top 25. They crushed the Creighton Bluejays, an NCAA Tournament team. They have a top point guard, Isaiah Stevens, who takes and makes big shots and can carry a team in crunch time. Niko Medved has been a very good coach for this team the past few seasons, guiding the Rams through the rigors of a tough and deep Mountain West Conference. There are many reasons why Colorado State can win a game or two in March Madness and make a real run in the NCAA Tournament, keeping in mind that another Mountain West team — San Diego State — went all the way to the Final Four and the national championship game last year.

Yet, for all the things about Colorado State which are attractive, there is a lingering sense — unable to be silenced or pushed aside by CSU — that the Rams aren't nearly as good as their record might suggest. This comes from simply watching the Rams in Mountain West play. Colorado State has sweated out very close games at home in recent days against Air Force and UNLV. The Rams were a huge favorite over Air Force and a solid favorite over UNLV but were in deep trouble in both games late, particularly versus Air Force. They were behind in the final 30 seconds before scrambling to beat the Falcons. As CSU goes on the road to face Nevada, the Rams need to remind everyone how good they are. A dominant win would reset expectations and get everyone's attention in the Mountain West, maybe also the rest of the country.

Here are the Colorado State-Nevada College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Colorado State-Nevada Odds

Colorado State Rams: +3.5 (-120)

Nevada Wolf Pack: -3.5 (-102)

Over: 143.5 (-105)

Under: 143.5 (-115)

How To Watch Colorado State vs Nevada

Time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Colorado State Could Cover the Spread

The Rams did not play especially well in their tough wins over Air Force and UNLV. This team still found a way to win, though, which is the perfect result for a team and coaching staff. They got the results but learned a lot about how to play better. We should see CSU learn from its experiences and combine that education with the confidence which comes from close wins. If Colorado State plays a sharp, polished game, it should be too much for Nevada, even on the road. Keep in mind that Nevada is favored, so CSU could lose by three and still cover. That seems like a very realistic scenario.

Why Nevada Could Cover the Spread

The Colorado State Rams are good, but they are playing with their food. They are not consistent, and they are not taking charge of games in first halves. They are winning games late, but are not a bettor's best friend by any means. When a team keeps playing with fire, it usually comes back to bite that team in the backside. Nevada, at home, will be fired up for this game. The Pack are 15-4. They're good, too. They'll win and cover.

Final Colorado State-Nevada Prediction & Pick

This is a very tough game to predict. One can see it going either way. Just stay away and wait for a live-betting opportunity.



Final Colorado State-Nevada Prediction & Pick: Nevada -3.5