ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Tuesday with a matchup between Colorado and Iowa State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Colorado-Iowa State prediction and pick.

Tuesday's Big 12 clash between Colorado and Iowa State promises to be a lopsided affair. The No. 8 Cyclones (20-5, 10-4 Big 12) are riding high after a convincing 81-70 victory over Cincinnati, while the struggling Buffaloes (10-15, 1-13 Big 12) are looking to build on their recent win against UCF. Iowa State's balanced attack, led by Curtis Jones' 22 points per game, will be a handful for Colorado's defense. The Cyclones' stifling defense, allowing just 67 points per game, should contain Colorado's offense. With home-court advantage at Hilton Coliseum, Iowa State is heavily favored. Look for the Cyclones to dominate inside, exploit their bench depth, and potentially cruise to their 21st win of the season.

Here are the Colorado-Iowa State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Colorado-Iowa State Odds

Colorado: +18.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +1280

Iowa State: -18.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -3500

Over: 141.5 (-110)

Under: 141.5 (-110)

How to Watch Colorado vs. Iowa State

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why Colorado Will Cover The Spread/Win

Colorado's recent victory over UCF could be the spark that ignites a turnaround for the Buffaloes as they head into their matchup against No. 8 Iowa State on Tuesday. The Buffs' 76-63 win snapped a 13-game losing streak and showcased their potential when firing on all cylinders. Andrej Jakimovski's 15-point performance, coupled with Julian Hammond III's 11 points, demonstrates that Colorado has offensive weapons capable of challenging even the toughest defenses. The Buffs' dominant rebounding effort against UCF, outrebounding their opponent 52-29, could be a key factor against an Iowa State team that has shown vulnerability on the boards at times this season.

The element of surprise could work in Colorado's favor as they enter Hilton Coliseum as heavy underdogs. With Iowa State coming off a high-profile win against Cincinnati, there's a possibility of a letdown game for the Cyclones. Colorado's young roster, led by emerging talents like freshman Sebastian Rancik and the versatile Bangot Dak, has nothing to lose and everything to gain. If the Buffs can replicate their recent shooting performance, hitting 43.4% from beyond the arc in their last outing, they could catch the Cyclones off guard. Additionally, the return of NBA Champion Derrick White for his jersey retirement ceremony may have injected a new sense of pride and motivation into the Colorado program, potentially inspiring an upset performance on the road.

Why Iowa State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa State is primed to secure a convincing victory over Colorado on Tuesday, showcasing their dominance in the Big 12 and solidifying their position as a top-10 team. The Cyclones, coming off a resounding 81-70 win against Cincinnati, have demonstrated their ability to excel on both ends of the court. Curtis Jones, who came off the bench to score 22 points against the Bearcats, epitomizes Iowa State's depth and firepower. His scoring prowess, combined with the team's balanced attack that regularly features multiple players in double figures, will likely overwhelm Colorado's defense. Moreover, Iowa State's stifling defense, which has been a hallmark of their success this season, should prove too much for the struggling Buffaloes to handle.

The Cyclones' home-court advantage at James H. Hilton Coliseum cannot be overstated. Iowa State boasts an impressive 57-9 record at home under coach T.J. Otzelberger, creating an intimidating atmosphere for visiting teams. Colorado, on the other hand, has been struggling mightily in conference play, sitting at the bottom of the Big 12 with a 1-13 record. The Buffaloes' road woes, coupled with Iowa State's defensive prowess – they rank 19th nationally in defensive turnover percentage and seventh in defensive efficiency – set the stage for a dominant Cyclone performance. With key players like Keshon Gilbert, Tamin Lipsey, and Joshua Jefferson contributing consistently, Iowa State's well-rounded attack should overwhelm Colorado and lead to a comfortable victory, further cementing their status as a force to be reckoned with in college basketball.

Final Colorado-Iowa State Prediction & Pick

In this Big 12 showdown, expect Iowa State to assert their dominance over Colorado. The Cyclones' suffocating defense, allowing just 67 points per game, should stifle Colorado's struggling offense. Iowa State's balanced scoring attack, led by Curtis Jones and supported by Keshon Gilbert and Tamin Lipsey, will likely prove too much for the Buffaloes to handle. While Colorado may show flashes of competitiveness early, Iowa State's depth, home-court advantage, and superior conference record should ultimately prevail. The Cyclones' ability to force turnovers and convert them into quick points will be a key factor with the Cyclones pulling away in the second half coming away with the dominant victory covering the spread at home on Tuesday night.

Final Colorado-Iowa State Prediction & Pick: Iowa State -18.5 (-104), Under 141.5 (-110)