ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Tuesday with a matchup between Colorado and Kansas. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Colorado-Kansas prediction and pick.

The struggling Colorado Buffaloes (9-14) head to Lawrence to face the No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks (16-7) in a crucial Big 12 matchup. Colorado, mired in a 12-game losing streak, faces an uphill battle against a Kansas team looking to bounce back from a surprising 81-73 loss to Kansas State. The Jayhawks will rely on center Hunter Dickinson, who's averaging 16.5 points per game and shooting 52.7%. For Colorado, Julian Hammond III (22 points in their last game) will need to step up. Kansas' home court advantage and superior rebounding could be the difference in this contest.

Here are the Colorado-Kansas College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Colorado-Kansas Odds

Colorado: +17.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1280

Kansas: -17.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -3500

Over: 140.5 (-114)

Under: 140.5 (-106)

How to Watch Colorado vs. Kansas

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Colorado Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Colorado Buffaloes are poised to pull off a major upset against the No. 16 Kansas Jayhawks in their upcoming matchup. Despite their struggles this season, the Buffs have shown flashes of potential that could culminate in a breakthrough victory against a formidable opponent. Colorado's recent performance against No. 5 Houston, where they battled fiercely before falling 69-59, demonstrates their ability to compete with top-tier teams1. The Buffaloes' resilience and determination, coupled with the leadership of players like Julian Hammond III, who scored a career-high 22 points against Houston, could be the catalyst for an upset.

Kansas, on the other hand, enters this game with some vulnerabilities. The Jayhawks are coming off a disappointing 81-73 loss to Kansas State, which exposed weaknesses in their defense and rebounding. Colorado's tenacious style of play, emphasized by head coach Tad Boyle's focus on defense and rebounding, could exploit these weaknesses1. Additionally, the Buffaloes' home court advantage at the CU Events Center, where they've shown the ability to elevate their game, could prove crucial in creating an upset atmosphere. If Colorado can capitalize on Kansas' recent struggles and maintain their intensity throughout the game, they have a legitimate shot at securing a statement win that could reinvigorate their season and shake up the Big 12 standings.

Why Kansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

The No. 16 Kansas Jayhawks are poised to secure a convincing victory over the struggling Colorado Buffaloes in their upcoming matchup. Despite recent setbacks, including an 81-73 loss to Kansas State, the Jayhawks have the talent and home-court advantage to bounce back strongly. Kansas boasts a formidable offense, averaging 76.7 points per game and shooting an impressive 47.8% from the field. Led by center Hunter Dickinson, who's averaging 16.5 points per game and shooting 52.7%, the Jayhawks have a significant edge in the paint. Additionally, Kansas' depth and improved shooting, bolstered by transfers like AJ Storr and Rylan Griffen, provide multiple scoring options that will be difficult for Colorado to contain.

In contrast, Colorado enters this game in the midst of a 12-game losing streak, struggling mightily in Big 12 play with a 0-12 conference record. The Buffaloes have been plagued by turnovers and inconsistent rebounding throughout the season, averaging 14.4 turnovers per game. Kansas, with its more disciplined play (only 11.1 turnovers per game) and superior rebounding (35.7 per game compared to Colorado's 31.6), is well-positioned to capitalize on these weaknesses. Furthermore, the Jayhawks' home-court advantage at Allen Fieldhouse, where they boast an 11-2 record this season, will provide an additional boost. With their combination of offensive firepower, defensive prowess, and the energy of their home crowd, Kansas should comfortably handle Colorado and secure a much-needed conference win.

Final Colorado-Kansas Prediction & Pick

The Kansas Jayhawks are heavily favored (-17.5) to handle the Colorado Buffaloes in Tuesday’s Big 12 matchup at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas, ranked No. 17, boasts a strong home record (11-2) and an efficient offense, averaging 76.7 points per game on 47.8% shooting. Center Hunter Dickinson, leading the team with 16.5 points per game, should dominate against Colorado’s undersized frontcourt. The Jayhawks’ defense, allowing just 66.7 points per game, will likely stifle a Buffaloes team that has struggled offensively during their 12-game losing streak. Colorado, winless in Big 12 play (0-13), has failed to cover the spread in most of their recent games despite a competitive effort against Houston on Saturday. The Buffaloes’ turnover issues (14.4 per game) and rebounding deficiencies will be exploited by Kansas’ disciplined play and superior size. With Kansas eager to rebound from a loss to Kansas State, the Jayhawks are well-positioned to cover the spread and extend Colorado’s woes.

Final Colorado-Kansas Prediction & Pick: Kansas -17.5 (–10), Over 140.5 (-114)