Colorado looks to stay undefeated as they play Michigan State at the Maui Invitational. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Colorado-Michigan State prediction and pick.

Colorado comes into the game sitting at 4-0 on the year. they have not faced the biggest competition yet this year, beating Eastern Washington, Northern Colorado, Fullerton, and Harvard. Still, they have dominated for the most part, winning three of the four games by 20 or more points. They did struggle with Northern Colorado winning 90-88. Meanwhile, Michigan State has gone 4-1 on the year. They beat Monmouth and Niagra before falling to Kansas 77-69. They have since defeated Bowling Green and Samford.

Why Colorado Will Cover The Spread/Win

Colorado is ranked 69th in the nation in KenPom's rankings this year. They sit 94th in offensive efficiency and 61st in defensive efficiency this year. Colorado has scored well this year. They are 37th in the nation in points per game while sitting 32nd in effective field goal percentage this year. Further, they are 26th in the nation in three points percentage. Colorado is also 16th in the nation in rebounds per game this year.

Andrej Jakimovski leads the way in terms of scoring this year for Colorado. He is scoring 14.3 points per game, while he adds 5.3 rebounds per game. He also adds an assist and two steals per game. Meanwhile, he is joined in the front court by Elijah Malone and Trevor Baskin. Malone is scoring 14 points per game this year. He also adds 5.8 rebounds, one assist, and 1.8 blocks per game this year. Baskin leads the team in rebounding, coming in with seven rebounds per game. He also adds 10 points, one assist, 1.3 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game.

In the backcourt, Javon Ruffin leads the way. He is scoring 11.5 points per game this year, while he adds 2.5 rebounds, three assists, and 1.3 steals per game. Julian Hammond III leads the team in assists this year. He has 3.5 assists per game this year, while he adds 9.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and a steal per game. RJ Smith rounds out the backcourt. He is scoring seven points per game while adding 1.8 rebounds, two assists, and a steal per game.

Why Michigan State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Michigan State is ranked 43rd in the nation in KenPom's rankings this year. They sit 67th in offensive efficiency and 23rd in defensive efficiency this year. They are 51st in the nation in points per game, but not shooting great, sitting 181st in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Still, they are dominating the glass this year. Michigan State is 35th in the nation in rebounds per game this year, sitting 47th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage, and 38th in defensive rebounding percentage.

Jaden Akins has led the way this year. He is scoring 14.6 points per game this year while adding 6.2 rebounds per game, 2.6 assists per game, plus a steal and 0.6 blocks per game this year. Joining him at guard is Jase Richardson. He has 20.8 points per game with 2.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Finally, Tre Hollman has 6.4 points per game, with 1.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

The majority of the team production has come from the front court. Jaxon Kohler has been solid this year. Kohler has 10.2 points per game this year while dominating the boards. He has eight rebounds per game this year. Frankie Fidler has also been solid, with 11.8 points per game, 3.8 rebounds, and 0.8 assists. Coen Carr has also added some production this year. He is scoring 7.6 points per game while adding 3.6 rebounds and a steal per game. Finally, Szymon Zapala has been great. He has 6.4 points per game while adding 4.8 rebounds, one assist, and 0.8 blocks per game.

Final Colorado-Michigan State Prediction & Pick

Colorado has struggled in allowing shots this year. They are 321st in the nation in field goal attempts per game for opponents this year. They have been solid on defense, sitting 29th in the nation in effective field goal percentage, but have not played a team that scores the level of points that Michigan State does. The best team Colorado has faced this year is Northern Colorado, who is ranked 134th in the nation in KenPom's rankings. Michigan State moves the ball well, sitting 19th in the nation in assists per game, while 18th in assists to field goal percentage. They will move the ball well in this one and get plenty of shots off. Take Michigan State.

Final Colorado-Michigan State Prediction & Pick: Michigan State -5.5 (-120)