2 Colts backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of 2022 NFL season

The Indianapolis Colts had a tough ending to their 2021 season. Needing only one more win to reach the playoffs, the team suffered an upset loss at the hands of the 2-14 Jacksonville Jaguars, and the hopes of another postseason run disappeared.

The Colts made some key changes in 2022 in order to return to the playoffs, with the acquisition of quarterback Matt Ryan headlining the moves. With some of their AFC South rivals still looking towards rebuilding, this could be a great opportunity to improve on their 9-8 record and win the division.

But for that to happen, head coach Frank Reich might have make some changes to the depth chart. As the regular season approaches and the Colts play their final preseason games, the window for those changes is closing.

All things considered, here are two Colts backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

2. LT Bernhard Raimann

2. LT Bernhard Raimann

While some projected Bernhard Raimann to be selected in the top 20, he ended up falling to the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Austrian offensive tackle played four seasons in Central Michigan and earned First-Team All-MAC honors in 2021. Pro Football Focus named him the MAC Offensive Player of the Year in his senior season.

He also played as a tight end in his first two years, catching 20 passes for 164 yards. Because of that, Raimann has some agility and speed that most offensive lineman do not have. He also has good hands that could help when blocking for Colts star RB Jonathan Taylor.

Currently, Indianapolis has Matt Pryor as the starting left tackle. Pryor is entering his second season with the Colts after spending two years with the Philadelphia Eagles. In 2021, he played in all 17 games, but only started in five of them.

For his career, Pryor had 40 games under his belt with just 13 starts. Because of that, a rookie with Raimann’s talent could impress in the final weeks of preseason and steal Pryor’s first-stringer status. Despite his inexperience, Raimann has shown he can adapt to changes and should be prepared for such a big one like a jump to the NFL.

1. S Rodney McLeod

The Colts’ first depth chart lists rookie DB Nick Cross as the starting strong safety. It’s a bit of a surprise considering he’s ahead of NFL veteran safety Rodney McLeod, but it does indicate that Cross has impressed early on.

Still, it is interesting that Reich chose a rookie over a 10-year veteran who has a Super Bowl ring under his belt. McLeod has played 139 games in the NFL, starting 123 of them. The only time he was not a starting safety was in his rookie year in 2012 with the then-St. Louis Rams.

For his career, McLeod has almost 600 combined tackles. He has also registered 52 pass deflections and 16 interceptions, plus 11 forced fumbles. Last season wasn’t particularly impressive for the 32-year-old, however, which opened the door for Cross to take a run at the starting job.

Cross started 21 games in Maryland and recorded 134 tackles, six picks, three forced fumbles, and four sacks. Although listed as a starter, things can change with a fully healthy McLeod. It wouldn’t be shocking to see Reich lean on McLeod’s veteran experience in the secondary, which could result in McLeod getting some extra time on the field. Cross will be learning on the fly as a rookie in the NFL, and if he struggles for a bit, the Colts could look to give McLeod increased run.

At age 32, McLeod is unlikely to be an essential piece for the future, but he can still contribute and mentor Cross. If the veteran starts, Cross can fully develop and commit mistakes on training instead of regular season games.