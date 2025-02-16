Although the Indianapolis Colts didn't have massive expectations in 2024, they ended the season 8-9, finishing second in the AFC South. With Anthony Richardson's development in mind for the Colts' 2025 NFL Draft plans, there's an expectation that Chris Ballard will use picks on offensive weapons for their soon-to-be third-year quarterback. Through the first two seasons, Richardson has hit some bumps in the road, and as a quarterback who entered the NFL Draft as a project, Indianapolis hasn't done a great job developing said talent.

In fact, they could've stunted his development when the Colts decided to bench Richardson for veteran Joe Flacco in 2024.

With free agency on the horizon for the Colts, there are a few players they could go out and get to ensure Richardson has more help on offense.

However, as a team that allowed an average of 361.2 points per game, they ended the 2024 season as one of the worst defensive units across the NFL.

So, although their 8-9 record might've indicated that this team is close to becoming a competitor in the AFC, it could take another year or so of building until they're at that level.

Regardless, with the NFL Draft just around the corner, here's how the PFF Mock Draft Simulator had the first three rounds going for the Colts.

The PFF Mock Draft Simulator is a tool for fans to put themselves in the seat of a general manager for an NFL franchise during the NFL Draft. This tool compiles data from PFF's NFL Draft big board and user-submitted mock drafts to give fans an idea of where prospects could land in the actual draft. A computer simulation made these picks.

Colts No. 14 pick: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

As one of the best offensive prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, Tyler Warren was the heartbeat of the Nittany Lions' offense in 2024.

Although he was with Penn State for five years, 2024 was his true breakout season, as the 21-year-old was awarded the 2024 John Mackey Award, which goes to the best tight end in college football.

In Warren's final season with Penn State, he accumulated 104 receptions, 1,233 receiving yards, and eight receiving touchdowns.

And as a 6-foot-6, 249-pound tight end, he's a massive weapon in both the passing and running game.

Whether he's asked to block or run a route, Warren showcased the ability to do both at an elite level in his final season with Penn State.

Expand Tweet

Considering the Colts' lack of weapons on offense, adding Warren would be a huge get for Richardson.

While comparing him to someone like Rob Gronkowski is a bit bold, the two are built similarly.

Tyler Warren: 6-foot-6, 249 pounds

Rob Gronkowski: 6-foot-6, 265 pounds

And this isn't comparing the two as prospects, rather, it's showing how big of a person Warren is.

When Gronk had the ball in his hands during his NFL career, it looked like a linebacker running routes.

The same will be said about Warren.

And after seeing how quickly a high-level tight end can produce early in their career — thanks to Brock Bowers' historic rookie season — the Colts would love if Warren came in and did the same.

Colts No. 49 pick: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

In their second selection by the PFF Mock Draft Simulator, the Colts sure up their secondary, adding safety Xavier Watts from Notre Dame.

Although the Colts have Nick Cross, he could be a cut candidate for Indianapolis in the 2025 offseason if they have eyes on Watts on their big board.

Cross had his best season with the Colts in 2024, ending the year with a 70.3 overall grade (51.0 pass-rush, 80.4 run defense, 64.3 coverage), per PFF.

While grades don't mean everything when deciding a player's talent, they're a somewhat helpful tool.

Cross finished 2024 with 112 solo tackles, 43 receptions allowed, and three interceptions. So, it's fair to say he played well in the Colts' 2024 season.

But, Watts is a true ball hawk of a safety and one of the best safety prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he should be on the Colts' radar.

With Notre Dame in 2024, Watts ended this season with six interceptions. The year before in 2023, Watts had seven interceptions, bringing his total to 13 picks over his last two seasons with the Fighting Irish.

https://twitter.com/nerlens_/status/1882509964297781434

And although Cross played well in 2024, Watts could be an upgrade for a Colts defense that allowed over 220 passing yards per game.

With an offense that's struggled to find consistency from the quarterback position, the Colts' defense must start tightening up if they want to be considered a competitor in 2025.

Adding Watts in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft could be a great way for Jim Irsay to make his team significantly better.

Colts No. 81 pick: Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

After two home-run picks by the Colts in PFF's Mock Draft Simulator, their third-round selection could be a bit of a dud, selecting a second tight end in three rounds.

Well, Gunnar Helm isn't bad as a prospect, but it could be a bit perplexing to select him after using a top-15 pick on Tyler Warren in the first round.

Now, the Colts' current situation isn't ideal, as their leading tight end — Kylen Granson — finished the season with 182 receiving yards.

Here's how their top three tight ends finished the 2024 season:

Kylen Granson: 17 games, 6 starts, 14 receptions, 182 receiving yards, 0 TDs

Mo Alie-Cox: 17 games, 13 starts, 12 receptions, 147 receiving yards, 1 TD

Andrew Ogletree: 17 games, 6 starts, 9 receptions, 109 receiving yards, 1 TD

So, is it safe to say the Colts could use two tight ends in the 2025 NFL Draft? Sure, they could. But, two within the first three rounds of the drafts seems like a bit of overkill.

Even if they ran two tight end sets all season, the value of selecting Helm in the third round after choosing Warren in the first doesn't come across as a smart decision.

Instead, they could focus on their defense, adding a receiver, or even looking at running back options, with Jonathan Taylor's health an issue in 2024.

Now, Helm is an intriguing prospect in a vacuum.

He's 6-foot-5, 231 pounds, coming in as another unit of a tight end.

And with his size, he's a fluid athlete with the ball in his hands.

https://twitter.com/TexasLonghorns/status/1863043164023488955

Helm ended his four-year college career with Texas totaling 79 receptions, 1,022 yards, and nine touchdowns, as he wasn't very active on the Longhorns offense until his third season.

So, while he might not be the most productive prospect to enter the 2025 NFL Draft, he could be a great snag for a team that needs a tight end.

Would it be the best idea to draft both him and Warren in the first three rounds? Maybe not.

But, that's what the PFF Mock Draft Simulator decided was the Colts' fate.