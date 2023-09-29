The Indianapolis Colts enter Week 4 fresh from an unexpected win over the Baltimore Ravens. They prevailed over Lamar Jackson & Co. despite not having starting QB Anthony Richardson. The Colts defied expectations in the most positive way possible. Now, they'll get a chance to try and see if their fortune continues to favor them as they face the Los Angeles Rams. As the Colts prepare to face the Rams, here are four bold predictions for the game that could lead to another defeat for Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Colts Beat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3

The Colts are coming off a thrilling 22-19 victory over the Ravens in Week 3, which has propelled them to first place in the AFC South. This week, they face the Rams, who are on a two-game losing streak and will be without star wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

The Colts' win over the Ravens was a testament to the team's resilience and determination, as they overcame a 16-3 deficit in the second half to secure the victory. Backup QB Gardner Minshew played a crucial role in the comeback, throwing for 227 yards and one touchdown. The Colts' defense also stepped up, holding the Ravens to just 19 points and forcing two fumble recoveries.

Here are our four bold predictions for the Indianapolis Colts as they face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4.

1. Anthony Richardson's Return to Form

After missing Week 3 due to a concussion, Anthony Richardson's full practice participation on Wednesday suggests he's on track to make his comeback against the Rams. While he hasn't yet cleared the NFL's stringent concussion protocol, the quarterback's recovery progress is indeed encouraging to both fans and the coaching staff alike.

Richardson's absence in Week 3 left fans concerned about the team's performance. However, looking back at his impressive showing in Weeks 1 and 2, there's a genuine sense of optimism surrounding his potential impact against the Rams. In Week 1, he displayed his quarterbacking prowess by leading the team to a thrilling victory with his accurate passing and ability to read the opposing defense. His strong start in Week 2 before the unfortunate injury further solidified his status as a rising star in the league.

The Rams, undoubtedly, have showcased their defensive prowess in the early part of the season, effectively neutralizing opposing quarterbacks. However, it's worth noting that they've mostly faced less challenging opponents up to this point. Assuming Richardson is healthy and cleared to play, he has a golden opportunity to prove himself against a top-tier defense. A key projection has him surpassing 230 total yards in the game with at least one touchdown.

2. Zack Moss Continues His Momentum

In the Colts' close win over the Ravens, Zack Moss impressed with 30 carries for 122 yards. That's along with two catches for 23 yards and a touchdown on three targets. He has now played very well in two consecutive games. We think he will continue his momentum in Week 4 against the Rams. Moss has also played over 76 percent of the snaps in the last two games. With the Rams not exactly stopping running backs this season, Moss should have considerable upside in Week 4. We see him going over 120 total yards against the Rams.

3. Michael Pittman Jr Finds the Endzone

Michael Pittman Jr continued his impressive performance with nine receptions on 11 targets for 77 yards in the overtime win against the Ravens. Despite not posting high yardage numbers, Pittman was a reliable option. Take note that he has received at least 11 targets in all three games this season. Pittman's consistent volume and production make him a valuable piece for the Colts, regardless of the starting quarterback for Week 4. The Rams' defense has also struggled against wide receivers. Of course, this bodes well for Pittman. We would not be shocked if he goes over 80 yards with one TD here.

4. Colts Look to Extend Their Winning Streak

Despite missing starting quarterback Anthony Richardson, the Colts secured an upset victory in Baltimore. Whether Richardson returns or Gardner Minshew starts, the Colts have demonstrated their ability to win. So far, they have a 2-1 record, with both wins occurring on the road. We see Indy extending their streak at the Rams' expense in Week 4.

Looking Ahead

The Indianapolis Colts are riding high after their Week 3 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, and they have a chance to build on that momentum in their Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. With key players like Anthony Richardson, Zack Moss, and Michael Pittman Jr stepping up, the Colts have the firepower to take down the Rams and solidify their position atop the AFC South. Look for these four bold predictions to come true and for the Colts to come away with a convincing win on Sunday.