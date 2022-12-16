By Reese Nasser · 3 min read

Heading into Week 15, the Indianapolis Colts will be taking on the Minnesota Vikings. This matchup will feature two of the NFL’s most dominant running backs Jonathan Taylor and Dalvin Cook. Ahead of this Colts – Vikings matchup, we will be giving our Colts Week 15 predictions.

With a record of 4-8-1, the Colts have played below expectations this season. They currently find themselves in third place in the AFC South.

Over their past seven games, this Colts team has struggled to find success. Following a 3-2-1 start to the season, they are 1-6 over the last seven games. They are also on their second three-game losing streak of the season.

Heading into this matchup, the Colts will need a strong outing from their stars to take down this strong Vikings team.

Here are three bold predictions for the Colts in Week 15

The Colts secondary struggles to slow down Justin Jefferson

The Colts secondary will be forced to take down arguably the NFL’s best wide receiver in Justin Jefferson. On the season, he has recorded 1,500 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 99 total receptions. He has also gone for 100 or more receiving yards in eight games. Jefferson is also coming off of his biggest outing of the season in Week 14.

When the Vikings took on the Detroit Lions, Jefferson put on an elite performance. He finished the day with 11 receptions for 223 receiving yards on 15 total targets.

The Colts secondary, headlined by Stephon Gilmore, has struggled throughout this season. They have allowed the third most passing yards in the NFL with 2,452 yards. They have also allowed 16 receiving touchdowns while intercepting just five passes.

The Vikings offense will test the Colts defense, specifically through the air. Justin Jefferson could give this unit problems.

Jonathan Taylor reaches rushes for 100+

Jonathan Taylor has played below expectations this season, majorly in part due to an ankle injury. On the season he has rushed for 861 yards and four touchdowns on 192 carries. Through the air, he has added 27 receptions for 130 yards.

Taylor has rushed for more than 100 yards just twice this season. But that could change in Week 15.

Over the past three weeks, Taylor has played well for the Colts. He has rushed for 252 yards and two touchdowns during this stretch. Through the air, he has added 12 receptions for 43 receiving yards.

The Vikings have been strong against the run this season, allowing just 1,515 yards. But they have struggled in keeping teams out of the endzone, allowing 14 total touchdowns.

Based on how Taylor has run in recent weeks, he could be in line for a strong showing against this Vikings defense. 100 yards on the ground could be just the start of a big day.

Alec Pierce reaches the end zone

Colts rookie wide receiver Alec Peirce has had a strong start to his NFL career. On the season he has been targeted 60 times, leading to 32 receptions for 510 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

In Week 15, Pierce put together the best game of his NFL career. He hauled in 4 receptions for 86 receiving yards and one touchdown. This included a 45-yard reception.

With Matt Ryan leading the Colts offense, Pierce has seen a much larger share of targets. The Vikings have struggled through the air all season. This could lead to Pierce once again being targeted early and often.