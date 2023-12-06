The Indianapolis Colts had a defensive end suspended for violating the NFL's policy on performance enhancing drugs

The NFL suspended Colts defensive lineman Al-Quadin Muhammad without pay for the next six games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances, according to James Palmer of NFL Network:

The suspension will end Muhammad’s regular season with the Colts, with the final game of the suspension carrying over to 2024.

Muhammad has spent the season on the Indianapolis practice squad but has not played.

In seven NFL seasons, he has played 84 games with 34 starts and has totaled 157 tackles, 12 sacks, 33 quarterback hits and four forced fumbles.

Last offseason, the New York Jets hosted Muhammad for a tryout before he ultimately landed with the Colts.

In Week 13, the Colts secured their fourth consecutive win over their divisional rivals the Tennessee Titans, 31-28. This was a hard-fought battle that went into overtime. Despite the Titans kicking a field goal on the opening drive of the extra period, Indianapolis emerged victorious.

The win not only extended the Colts' current winning streak to four games (a feat not achieved since 2018), but it also marks the first time since that year that the Colts have swept the season series against the Titans. Additionally, it represents Indianapolis' first road win against the Titans since 2018.

The Colts now sit a 7-5 on the season.

Up next for Indianapolis in week 14 – they look to extend their winning streak to five games against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.