The Indianapolis Colts started over this offseason, selecting quarterback Anthony Richardson in the 2023 NFL Draft. Now that the draft is behind us, though, there are still some intriguing NFL free agents available that the team should consider. Here are the three potential Colts free agents to target in the NFL offseason.

The Colts began the draft with needs at defensive line, offensive line, wide receiver, linebacker, and quarterback. The Colts addressed all these needs in at least some way during the recent NFL draft, with the biggest move being bringing in the former Florida signal-caller at No. 4 overall.

Now, the team must start building around Richardson and still mind the defense as well to help carry the young QB as he starts his career. That means more offensive line help as well as defensive line and linebacker additions. With that as the goal, the three Colts free agents that they need to target this NFL offseason are Dalton Risner, Myles Jack, and Yannick Ngakoue.

OG Dalton Risner

The best friend of a young NFL quarterback is a solid offensive line. Right now, the Colts line is good, but making a move to solidify one of the guard spots could make it that much better.

Heading into the dog days of the 2023 NFL offseason, the Colts’ starting O-line looks like Bernhard Raimann at left tackle, Quenton Nelson at left guard, Ryan Kelly at center, Will Fries at right guard, and Braden Smith at right tackle.

Rookie fourth-round pick Blake Freeland from BYU will likely compete with (and possibly win) the left tackle job from Raimann. After that, the weak link on the line is Fries.

The second-year pro had an up-and-down 2022 season. He started nine games, played in 11, and allowed just one sack. However, he was also responsible for 17 QB hurries and five penalties.

Indianapolis can bring some competition for Fries to the table in 2023 by signing one of the best guards left on the market, former Denver Broncos lineman Dalton Risner. The 2019 second-round pick has missed just two games in his career and has started all 62 contests he’s played in.

Sean Payton let Risner walk this offseason, as he brought in two guards who are better fits for his scheme. Risner is still a top player at the position, though, and he could start right away in front of Anthony Richardson.

The former Kansas State lineman is also still just 27 years old, so he could be a long-term piece on the line that may face major changes in the coming years as the team decides what to do with big-money players Nelson and Kelly.

LB Myles Jack

Moving to the defensive side of the ball, the Colts lost starting linebacker Bobby Okereke to the New York Giants this offseason. Last year, he was the team’s second-leading tackler (151) behind Zaire Franklin (167).

With Shaq Leonard hopefully back fully healthy this season and Franklin now in the mix, the Colts could still use a third LB to help round out the defense. The team didn’t take an off-ball LB in the 2023 NFL draft.

Veteran LB Myles Jack is still an NFL free agent in the middle of this NFL offseason. Jack is an incredible talent but has struggled with inconsistent play at times throughout his career. Still, when he‘s good, he’s very good, and the seven-year vet has made over 100 tackles in four different seasons.

As a late offseason Colts free agent target, Jack can be a solid role player and possibly a massive bargain if he plays to his capability.

DE Yannick Ngakoue

In addition to the new Colts free agents, the team should also look to an old Colts free agent this NFL offseason.

Yannick Ngakoue led the Colts in sacks last season with 9.5 on a defense that ranked 28th in points allowed last season. Again, Shaq Leonard coming back should help the unit out this season, but the team still needs to figure out ways to generate a pass rush.

Third-year ends Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo, and Colts free agent signing Samsom Ebukam are the likely starts at the position right now, but none of them has ever put up more than 6.0 sacks in a season. If new head coach Shane Steichen wants to win with a strong defense in 2023 as he did with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022, he needs to bring in more proven sack artists.

Bringing back Ngakoue, especially now that his price may have dropped, is a smart move that could make the defense one of the better ones in the division this season.