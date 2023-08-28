The Indianapolis Colts are hoping that rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson is their next franchise quarterback, and he spoke about the expectations he has entering his first season in the NFL.

“I know they invested a lot in me,” Anthony Richardson said, according to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. “But I'm not the only person on this team. They invested a lot into the other players. They invested a lot into this staff. I know they're going to ride with me, and I'm going to ride with them. I don't really see it as I'm the main guy because, without the other pieces on the team, it's not going to work.”

Richardson is doing his best to not put too much pressure on himself entering his rookie season, despite the outside pressure.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

“Everybody wants me to come here and win a Super Bowl my first year,” Richardson said, according to Williams. “I wish I could, and I hope I can. But sometimes, you've got to understand it's not all about me. [I'm] making sure everybody is doing their job, because I'm not the only one here.”

There is some uncertainty with the Colts, as Jonathan Taylor could be traded by Tuesday. Richardson would like Jonathan Taylor to be on the Colts for his rookie season to make the transition easier.

Regardless, Richardson was drafted with the No. 4 pick, and the expectation is for him to be a successful quarterback. He has the physical attributes, it will be about performing on the field for Richardson.