Given all the drama surrounding star running back Jonathan Taylor, it's safe to say that the Indianapolis Colts training camp action has gotten off to a rocky start. So when Colts fans saw that rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson was undergoing a procedure on Monday, they were likely in despair over the continued blows their team has been getting dealt.

Richardson, who was the fourth overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, is in the middle of a battle for the starting quarterback position with Gardner Minshew II and Sam Ehlinger. Richardson appears to be having some problems with his nose, and will be undergoing a procedure to remedy the issue, but the Colts and their fans can rest easy, as the rookie quarterback isn't expected to miss much time as a result of the operation.

Via Indianapolis Colts:

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Anthony Richardson had a procedure on his nose yesterday to correct his nasal septum. He will miss practice today and depending on how he feels we expect him to return tomorrow.”

Anytime you see the word “procedure” or “surgery” attached next to a key players' name, it's human nature to freak out and expect them to be on the sidelines for an extended period of time. Thankfully, though, Richardson's septum issue here seems to be fairly minor, and the expectation is that he will be back on the field in no time at all. The Colts will likely feel much better once Richardson is back on the field, but this doesn't appear to be a health issue that fans should worry too much about.