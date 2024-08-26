Fans tend to want instant results from promising rookies in any sport, but sometimes player development is slow and incremental, with a lot of bumps along the way. For instance, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is taking a lot of bumps in the NFL preseason, particularly after joint practice with the Cincinnati Bengals. Per reports, the Bengals defense started talking trash to Richardson after he struggled getting the ball past them.

“People have been talking my whole life,” Richardson said in response to the chatter. “It just adds fuel to the fire. I'm going to do me and keep being me.”

The Colts' QB struggles

Moreover, reports also said that this practice was the toughest for the Colts throughout training camp. Richardson started only three of ten and threw an interception, and he finished ten of 20 with just one touchdown.

His play prompted a series of responses from the Bengals players, as shared by Olivia Ray of WLWT on X, formerly Twitter.

Still, Anthony Richardson played better during the Colts' preseason finale versus the Bengals. He finished eight for 14, throwing for 78 yards with one touchdown and one interception. However, he also had a fumble and a scramble, though the offense recovered. Likewise, while he did play better in the game, he did so against the Bengals' backups.

With his response to the Bengals' trash talk, the Colts QB didn't seem too fazed. After all, this is Richardson's comeback season after an injury derailed his rookie season, causing him to miss all but four games. The 22-year-old also knows that developing as a player comes with its ups and downs, and he must embrace this part of the process.

“Stuff's not going to always go our way. I'm going to miss some passes. The receivers are going to drop some,” Richardson added.

During games, he continues to struggle with inconsistency, inaccuracy, and unwise decision-making. While it's true that players must embrace the slow part of rookie development, fans might still want to rush things, especially after the Colts haven't sniffed the postseason in a few years.

Still, head coach Shane Steichen knows he has potent weapons on his squad. Jonathan Taylor and Anthony Richardson might cause opposing teams problems on the field, though it remains to be seen when this pair can realize their full potential together.

Moreover, even ex-players remain skeptical about Richardson's ability. While he has undeniable athleticism and speed, his problems with passing and accuracy remain glaring holes in his game. His injury history might not allow for too much optimism that his physical prowess can last.

But of course, anything can happen in the NFL, and Anthony Richardson might become a monster in year 2.