Former Chicago Bears running back Darrynton Evans is working out with the Indianapolis Colts in NFL Free Agency, ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler wrote in a Friday tweet.

Evans, a former standout for the Appalachian State Mountaineers, has played in 12 NFL games since he was drafted with the 93rd-overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He garnered 125 rushing yards on 30 attempts between the Bears and the Tennessee Titans. He earned a season-high 34 rushing yards on nine tries in a 31-10 win by the New York Jets over the Bears in MetLife Stadium.

According to the NFL, the Colts’ offense placed 23rd in the NFL with 109.8 rushing yards per game and 30th in the league with eight rushing touchdowns. Running back Jonathan Taylor led the team with 861 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns as he played and started in 11 games for Indianapolis.

The one-time Pro Bowler missed the final few games of the NFL season with an ankle injury. Taylor was placed on injured reserve in December. He finished the previous season with 1,811 rushing yards.

A former two-star recruit out of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, Evans chose Appalachian State over offers from Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Kent State, USF and South Dakota State, among others, when he signed with the Mountaineers in 2016, according to 247Sports. He rushed for just under 3,000 yards and 25 touchdowns during three seasons with App State, moving up to third all-time in career rushing yards in the university’s history.

Only running backs Marcus Cox and Jalin Moore have more App State rushing yards than Evans.

The Colts bolstered their offense when they signed wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie from the Buffalo Bills to a contract on March 21. McKenzie placed fourth with 423 receiving yards and four touchdowns on a Bills offense that took seventh place in the NFL with 268.2 receiving yards per game.