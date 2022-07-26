Darius Leonard breaks silence on return timetable after back surgery

The Indianapolis Colts are hopeful for a strong season in 2022. However, the health of linebacker Darius Leonard will be of the utmost importance. Leonard has emerged as a star defender and is vital to the Colts’ success. Colts’ inside reporter, Joel A. Erickson, shared what Leonard had to say in reference to his back surgery and timetable.

“Darius Leonard says he’s not putting a timetable on it, but he’s feeling good. He had two discs in back sitting on nerves that caused problems down the left leg.”

“Leonard says the ankle was frustrating last year because they didn’t have answers at the time. The back issue finally gave him answers.”

“The ankle, Leonard says, was “calcification” that got cleaned up last summer. The back didn’t hurt, so it came as a shock when they found the nerve issues.”

Darius Leonard’s timetable remains unclear. The team is hoping he can play a big role for them this season, but that will obviously depend on his health.

The 26-year old played in 16 games last year and tallied 122 total tackles. However, it was the first season in which Leonard recorded no sacks. Nonetheless, he still had 4 interceptions which was the second highest mark of his career. His 8 forced fumbles set a career high as well.

Leonard is the kind of player who is always right in the middle of the action. He is aggressive but intelligent on the field. Indianapolis benefits from his presence alone. Recovering from back surgery is always difficult. But Darius Leonard is doing all he can to return sooner than later.