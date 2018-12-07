Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich has had a successful season so far with the Colts and he hasn’t exactly been helping the Colts win games in a traditional sense.

In this case, Reich often shows trust in his often and goes for it on fourth down where most coaches turn to the punting unit. Reich has been questioned for some of his play-calling on fourth down plays. He expanded upon his decision making on fourth down plays, per Mike Wells of ESPN.

“Really, they are quite sophisticated, quite complex and run off of literally millions of iterations,” Reich said. “So I factor all that in, because that’s factored all into the charts and we talk about that. So those go into those calls as well.”

Reich backed his play calling style further:

“I think what most people — not everyone — would agree, who use the analytics, is that what the analytics tell us is that historical coaching philosophy has been a little bit conservative and that there are reasons to consider being more aggressive,” Reich said. “Then you have to have maturity and wisdom to interpret the chart the way that you think is best for your team. … That’s what the head coach gets paid to do.”

Clearly, whatever the case may be for Reich and the Colts, things are working out for them as they have rebounded in a big way after looking like complete duds earlier in the season. After a four-game skid prior to their Week 8 bye, the Colts went on to win five straight games.

Unfortunately, they were on the receiving end of a shutout last week against the Jaguars, but they will look to get back on track against the red-hot Houston Texans. Their previous matchup with Houston was very high scoring, but the Colts came up short in a 37-34 effort.