Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

When it comes to franchise building, there are many ways to go about the task. The Los Angeles Rams chose to throw everything into right now, a strategy Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay appears to disagree with.

How a person feels about what the Rams did depends on what is valued from the opinion. Is it worth risking the future as long as a championship (the Super Bowl in this case) is won, or is sustainability for the long haul the way to go? While Jim Irsay wants to win as soon as possible, he doesn’t want the whole future to get thrown away in the process.

Irsay said as much in an interview captured by the Rams’ SB Nation page.

“There was an article recently saying the Rams mortgaged their future and now they’re paying for it after they won the Super Bowl and had all that success, with the draft picks not being there,” he said. “To me, that’s what you have to be careful about.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Looking at the surface, one would think Los Angeles knew what was coming with their decision to mortgage the future, and as long as they won the Super Bowl, they had no problem dealing with the after effects.

As for Irsay, it seems odd he would need an article to see what the Rams did. After all, he is an owner of an NFL team, and no one should have a better understanding of the landscape than he would, right?

At any rate, the Colts aren’t in great shape in their own right. They’re coming off of a 4-12-1 season in 2022. Maybe Irsay should worry about his own team before speaking on someone else’s.