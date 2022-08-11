There’s a lot of intrigue surrounding the Indianapolis Colts ahead of the new season. In particular, eyes have been peeled for Jonathan Taylor following what was a breakout year for the 23-year-old running back. In his mind, however, Taylor believes that it’s not just him who the rest of the NFL should be worried about.

The All-Pro RB was quick to point out that teammate Nyheim Hines has been making waves in camp thus far. According to Taylor, he and Hines are going to be a handful this season (via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN):

“It’s going to be a lot to defend,” Taylor warned.

Colts head coach Frank Reich could not agree any more. The 60-year-old shot caller has previously indicated that he expects a heavier workload for Hines this year. Reich reiterated this notion as he talked up what Hines brings to the table:

“We have to get him involved,” Ballard said. “He’s a weapon and a playmaker.”

Based on what we’ve seen from him in camp thus far, it is clear that all this talk about Nyheim Hines is anything but lip service. He’s been catching a lot of passes in practice, and it looks like the Colts are serious about using him heavily this coming season — be it alongside or behind Taylor.

This has been a long time coming for Hines, who is now entering his fifth year with the Colts. He’s put in the hard work, and it seems like he’s now going to be reaping the benefits of the same.