A month in to the 2022 season, and the Indianapolis Colts are inching closer and closer to hitting the panic button. After narrowly missing out on the playoffs last season, the team has looked awful to start the year. As if things couldn’t get worse for them, star running back Jonathan Taylor suffered what seemed to be a serious injury in Week 4.

Immediately, most Colts fans feared the worst for Jonathan Taylor, and for good reason. The running back was one of the only players keeping them afloat this season. Losing him for a significant time would be a death blow for Indy. Thankfully, according to a report by Ian Rapoport, Taylor’s injury might not be that serious.

From @GMFB: The #Colts are monitoring their star RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle), while #Broncos RB Javonte Williams is feared to have suffered a serious knee injury. pic.twitter.com/BaRAgcLTFn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2022

The Colts lost in heartbreaking fashion last season, dropping their last two games to bow out of playoff contention. The team eventually booted out QB Carson Wentz for Matt Ryan, in the hopes of finally fixing their offensive woes. Unfortunately, the acquisition has not gone well for them, as their problems continue to this day. Even Jonathan Taylor has struggled at time to get the offense going.

With their loss to the Titans, the Colts now sit at third place in the AFC South, just above the 0-3-1 Houston Texans. The next few games will decide whether Indy can turn their season around or not. They face a struggling Denver Broncos squad next week, before taking on the division leaders in the Jacksonville Jaguars and Titans in two consecutive weeks. Hopefully for Indy fans, Jonathan Taylor will be available to play for these next games.