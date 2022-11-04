Jonathan Taylor’s official status for Colts in Week 9 vs. Patriots

Jonathan Taylor reportedly missed the start of the Indianapolis Colts’ Friday practice, per Zak Keefer. As a result, Keefer added that he “doubts” Taylor plays on Sunday against the New England Patriots in Week 9. Well, it turns out that Keefer was on to something, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Taylor will miss the contest.

Jonathan Taylor has been bothered by an ankle injury as of late. The Colts were hopeful that he would practice at some point this week, but Taylor failed to get any practice snaps. It’s not surprising that he was ruled out, given his lack of practice reps.

Nyheim Hines would have been the next man up for Indy, but he was dealt to the Buffalo Bills ahead of the trade deadline.

So, the Colts will utilize a combination of Deon Jackson and Phillip Lindsay with Jonathan Taylor officially ruled out. Jackson is a back with potential, as he’s rushed for 100 yards on 30 attempts this season. He’s also scored a touchdown for Indianapolis.

The Colts and Patriots Sunday matchup is a crucial one for both teams. Indianapolis enters the game sporting a 3-4-1 record, while New England is 4-4 this year.

The Colts are hopeful that Deon Jackson and the team can upset the Patriots in New England this weekend. Jackson flashed his skills in Weeks 5 and 6, as he totaled over 80 scrimmage yards in both contests. If he can perform like that again, Indy will have a chance against New England.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Jonathan Taylor as they are made available.