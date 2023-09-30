Former Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler has signed to the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad after he was diagnosed with pericarditis, which is an inflammation of the lining around the heart.

Hamler's move was announced by the Colts on X. Indianapolis also said in its announcement it elevated guard Ike Boettger and wide receiver Amari Rodgers to the active roster and released cornerback Darren Fall from the practice squad.

Hamler was waived by the Broncos in July. Hamler's best NFL season was as a rookie in 2020, when he had 30 receptions for for 381 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Hamler is 24 years old and was drafted by the Broncos with the No. 46 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played college football at Penn State from 2017 to 2019 and was a second-team All-Big Ten pick in 2019.

With the Broncos in the past two seasons, Hamler combined for 12 receptions for 239 yards. He did not record a receiving touchdown in each of the last two seasons.

Hamler was Penn State's best receiver in 2019. He had 56 receptions for 904 yards and eight touchdowns, all of which led the team.

The Colts are 2-1 this season. Indianapolis selected former Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He did not play this past week but the Colts defeated the Baltimore Ravens on the road in overtime, 22-19.

The Colts will have their first of two straight home games Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. They will then play the Tennessee Titans before they play on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who handed them a 31-21 Week 1 loss.