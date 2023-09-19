The Indianapolis Colts had a day of firsts on Sunday. Quarterback Gardner Minshew made his first significant contribution for the Colts after starter Anthony Richardson went down with a concussion, head coach Shane Steichen earned his first win and tight end Kylen Granson scored his first career touchdown.

Granson went a little above and beyond to celebrate his first NFL score. The third-year Colt had a full professional photoshoot done, with the football he caught acting as a baby. Granson posted the top flicks from the shoot on his Instagram with the caption “after 3 years of trying…it's finally here.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Colts third-year tight end Kylen Granson caught his first career touchdown pass Sunday in the win against the Texans. Yesterday, he posted this photoshoot to his Instagram. pic.twitter.com/4gQIVrmpPq — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) September 19, 2023

Granson was a fourth-round pick for the Colts in 2021. He played meaningful snaps from the start of his NFL career, appearing in all 17 games as a rookie. He caught 11 passes for 106 yards in 2021, following it up with a lot more involvement in 2022. Last season Granson racked up 302 yards on 31 catches in 13 games, four of them starts.

He got the start for the Colts on Sunday against the Houston Texans and notched his first career touchdown, with a full statline of three catches for 16 yards. He had four catches for 39 yards in Week 1.

All of the Colts headlines will focus on Anthony Richardson's concussion and first-quarter performance, but Kylen Granson deserves some love for his first professional score. If not for that, he deserves a social media award for going viral afterward with his elongated celebration.

I would love to know if he came up with this before his first score, but regardless the execution is top-notch.