Father Time is truly undefeated. No matter how good you are, no matter how well you take care of your body, your age will eventually catch up to you. Most NFL players’ careers do not age well, as their bodies can’t keep up with the level of play required. This is exactly what NFL scouts are seeing in Indianapolis Colts QB Matt Ryan.

Many Colts fans still expected Matt Ryan to be a serviceable, if not above-average quarterback in the league. After all, he did post solid numbers in his final year in Atlanta. Unfortunately, Ryan has seemingly regressed this season. Scouts are pointing towards Ryan’s declining arm strength as a reason for his struggles. (via Albert Breer)

“I can say, after asking around, that there are scouts who think Matt Ryan’s arm is shot. And it definitely looks like he has to work harder to get the ball where he wants it to go. That said, the Colts’ quarterback is fighting his tail off.”

Matt Ryan is not a deep ball specialist by any means. The greatest skill that the Colts QB possessed in his early years was his pinpoint accuracy in the short and intermediate range. However, this season, Ryan’s mechanics are looking a lot more labored. He’s had to work harder to make throws that used to be routine for him.

Despite all of their struggles out of the game, the Colts are still a 3-3-1 and are fighting for the AFC South title. Fans are just hoping that Matt Ryan doesn’t go the Ben Roethlisberger route and becomes a husk of his former skills.