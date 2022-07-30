Colts OC Marcus Brady drops major hint on plans for Matt Ryan, Jonathan Taylor in 2022 season

Much attention heading into the 2022 season for the Indianapolis Colts has centered on just how offensive coordinator Marcus Brady will look to balance out the play calls for Matt Ryan and Jonathan Taylor.

In the 2021 season, Taylor was the do-it-all offensive talent for the Colts, as he finished the year ranking at first in yards from scrimmage (2,171) and second in total touches (372). Even as there were concerns over Taylor’s heavy workload, he continued to feature in at least 40 snaps on offense over the second half of the campaign.

Brady well recognizes just how much of a toll it can have on a running back to regularly receive a bulk of touches per game. As he noted during a press conference at Colts’ training camp, Brady is aiming to see Matt Ryan spread the ball around in order to then not call upon Taylor to continually put the team on his back.

“We have a ton of weapons, and I know we are going to try to do a great job of just spreading it around, getting Nyheim (Hines) some touches,” Brady said. “Obviously, in the pass game, Matt (Ryan) is going to do a great job of distributing the ball to our guys – all our tight ends are very talented.

“We’ve got guys that we can kind of spread the ball around that will kind of eliminate – as long as we’re executing on offense and putting up points, then we kind of eliminate some of those extra touches for JT (Jonathan Taylor) there. … We have to be responsible enough to understand that there is a bigger picture beyond that one game – that we’ve got a full season, we’ve got a full career for him. So, we got to be disciplined in that aspect.”

For now, Brady may already be looking ahead to the possibility of seeing Ryan and Taylor share the field for multiple crucial snaps during the Colts’ preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills next month.