Phillip Lindsay gets another NFL chance with the Colts, but there’s a catch

Phillip Lindsay was one of the more surprising roster cuts last week in the entire NFL. Lindsay seemed like a solid fit with the Indianapolis Colts as a secondary running back behind Jonathan Taylor. After all, Lindsay has proven himself to be a solid running back early on in his career.

Instead, Lindsay ended up getting cut by the Colts, and was looking for a new home yet again. It looks like Lindsay has found his new home, except it will end up being the home he just left. Lindsay will be rejoining the Colts, but there’s a catch; this time he will be joining the Colts as a member of their practice squad. This means Lindsay will be practicing with the team, but ultimately won’t suit up on game days.

This is a solid move for Indianapolis, as they have an insurance policy at running back behind Taylor in case something were to happen to him. Lindsay has struggled to find a consistent home in the NFL ever since the Denver Broncos decided to move on from him in free agency after the 2020 season. Even though he got cut, he will have a shot to carve out a role for himself with the Colts it seems.

Lindsay has proven himself to be an effective running back throughout his career, as he picked up over 1200 total yards in both of his first two seasons with the Broncos. If Lindsay can get some touches out of the Colts backfield, they may end up having an effective backup behind Taylor. But for now, Phillip Lindsay will return to the Colts as a practice squad member, and it remains to be seen whether he will have an opportunity to help his team out this season.