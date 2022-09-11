Quenton Nelson showered with bonus praise after inking $80 million deal

Quenton Nelson signed a four-year, $80 million extension with the Indianapolis Colts last night right before the start of the 2022 season. The deal makes Nelson the highest paid guard in NFL history, and will keep Nelson with the Colts for the foreseeable future to protect their quarterback (currently Matt Ryan) and open holes for star running back Jonathan Taylor.

In just four seasons, Nelson has quickly made himself one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL. He’s been an All-Pro lineman each season he’s played, and he was instrumental in Indy’s deadly ground game last season. With Nelson’s deal in the books, praise has been flowing in from everywhere, including from Colts owner Jim Irsay and head coach Frank Reich.

Jim Irsay on the Nelson extension: “A generational player – I'm sorry, I see (John) Hannah and I see him of the last hundred years. I mean that's how good Quenton is. As far as leadership and the type of team guy he is, off the charts. He’s why the Colts are a physical team.” — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) September 11, 2022

“Everyone knows what great ability he has, but I think what makes Quenton special is how smart he plays and how instinctive he is. I think that’s what takes his game over the top. He’s a physically dominant player, but it’s his instincts and his intelligence that take him I think to another level.” – Frank Reich, ESPN

If there was an offensive lineman deserving of a record-breaking extension, it would be Nelson. In just four seasons, he’s accomplished more than most offensive linemen will accomplish throughout their entire careers. He’s still just 26 years old, too, so there’s really no downside to handing out this type of deal for Nelson.

It’s clear the Colts brass feels good about signing Nelson to this deal, and it will be fun to watch him continue to improve along Indy’s offensive line. Opposing defenses may fear Taylor out of the backfield, but they may start fearing Quenton Nelson more if he continues to improve.