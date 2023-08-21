For Indianapolis Colts rookie cornerback Julius Brents, there's nothing like playing for the team he grew up following in the Circle City.

Brents felt ecstatic donning Colts blue and white prior to their preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, per Colts.com's Raven Moore.

“Finally seeing those dreams and those goals kind of come to light – everything that you worked for and seeing it pay off is dope. Now it's time to re-frame, re-chase those goals and continue to keep elevating. It's been great so far and I'm looking forward to continue to keep growing,” Brents said.

Julius Brents attended Warren Central High School in Indianapolis. The school is just 13 miles from the Colts' Lucas Oil Stadium. He watched Peyton Manning and a lot of Colts games when he was a kid.

Fast forward many years later, the Colts made him the 44th overall selection of the 2023 NFL Draft last April. Brents was part of a loaded draft class that included Anthony Richardson, Josh Downs, and Blake Freeland. Julius Brents, the former Kansas State football standout, had officially come full circle.

Nice story on Julius Brents during the Colts game pic.twitter.com/fQWtcMT7uY — D. Scott Fritchen (@DScottFritchen) August 20, 2023

Brents then jogged out of Lucas Oil Stadium wearing the Horseshoe for the game against the Bears on Sunday. Better yet, his dad, stepmother, and two sisters were in the stands cheering him on. He had a sentimental take on that memorable moment.

“It really gave me goosebumps. It was a dope feeling. I was really just soaking it all in, especially during the national anthem. I was trying not to shed some tears,” Brents quipped.

Expect Brents to assume a big role in Indy's secondary with the departures of Stephon Gilmore and Isaiah Rodgers, Sr. Brents, Darius Rush, and Jaylon Jones beef up a secondary that includes six-year veteran Kenny Moore.

Playing for your hometown team is a dream come true. Fate couldn't have written a better script for the Colts' Julius Brents.