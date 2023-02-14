The Indianapolis Colts introduced Shane Steichen as their new head coach, and in his press conference he already outlined his vision for the team, and more specifically the offense. Steichen will be calling plays for the Colts, according to Joel A. Erickson of IndyStar.

“The offense is going to be dictated on who’s playing quarterback, and the rest of the players,” Shane Steichen said, via Erickson.

The Colts hold the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and the Colts are one of the teams that are expected to take a quarterback. It seems Steichen will be constructing his offense based on who the Colts end up with in the draft. With the Chicago Bears holding the number one overall pick and committed to quarterback Justin Fields, it is possible that the Colts or another team could trade up to the number one spot. Some names to watch out for are Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud.

There are questions about whether Matt Ryan will still be around. He could be someone the young quarterback sits behind.

Steichen is bringing a modern approach to the game, which should benefit Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, and maybe even Matt Ryan temporarily.

“We’re going to throw to score points in this league and run to win,” Steichen said, via Erickson.

Steichen listed character, preparation, consistency and relentless as four pillars of success, and said ‘the separation is the preparation’ multiple times, according to Erickson.

As with any head coach, only time will tell if it works out for the Colts and Steichen. However, he seems to have a plan based on his introductory press conference.