The Indianapolis Colts officially hired Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen after the team’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and it seems that his defensive coordinator is likely already on the staff.

“The Colts didn’t allow DC Gus Bradley out of his contract during their HC search,” Ari Meirov of 33rd Team wrote. “With Steichen on board, would expect him to stick around. The two were together for four years with the Chargers.”

2022 was Gus Bradley’s his first year as the Colts defensive coordinator, and he made a good impression. The Colts finished 15th in yards allowed per game in 2022. Bradley’s defense also performed well against good competition this season. The Colts first win of the season came against the Chiefs, and Bradley’s defense gave up just 17 points in a 20-17 win. Later in the season against the Eagles, the Colts suffered a loss, but once again the defense gave up just 17 points.

Gus Bradley spent four seasons as a head coach in the NFL, coaching the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2013-2016, going 14-48 overall. Even though Bradley’s Jaguars tenure did not go too well, he has been a solid defensive coordinator since then. He spent four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers from 2017-2020, and his defenses ranked 15th or better in yards per game on those four seasons.

Bradley then spent the 2021 season with the Las Vegas Raiders, who were 14th in yards per game. Then of course he joined the Colts for the 2022 season.

With Steichen coming from an offensive background, and the Colts likely drafting a young quarterback in the upcoming NFL draft, it would make sense for him to retain Bradley, someone who has performed within the organization already.