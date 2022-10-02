The Indianapolis Colts have been careful about Shaquille Leonard’s injury, and for good reason. The All-Pro linebacker is dealing with a back malady: one of the most delicate injuries in sports. Because of that, the team has been exercising a lot of caution with his return, even as he started practice with the team.

Now, it seems like the Colts might be ready to send Shaquille Leonard back to the field. Ahead of their Week 4 match against the Tennessee Titans, Ian Rapoport reported that the linebacker is optimistic that he’ll make his debut this time. His potential return comes at a critical juncture for the team.

This is all trending in the right direction. Barring a setback, Shaq Leonard should make his debut… https://t.co/JxhzoIlyR5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 2, 2022

The AFC South has been a complete mess to start the year. The defending division champs Titans have struggled out of the gate, going just 1 and 2. A win for the Colts here gives them a fighting chance to compete for the crown this early in the season. On the other hand, losing here gives up crucial ground to teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Colts’ last few weeks have been uninspiring, to say the least. Their defense has been doing fine for the most part; however, their offense has looked atrocious at times. The acquisition of Matt Ryan has not moved the needle for them significantly. Getting Shaquille Leonard back gives their offense more leeway to figure out how to run things.

Indianapolis is looking to redeem themselves after an epic collapse knocked them out of playoff contention late in the season. Will the Colts finally get to the promised land this year?