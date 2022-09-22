Shaquille Leonard drops critical injury update ahead of Colts’ matchup vs. Chiefs

The Indianapolis Colts will get one of their biggest tests of the season this weekend when they face the Kansas City Chiefs. In a fortunate turn of events, linebacker Shaquille Leonard could finally make his season debut just in time to see Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and company.

Leonard, who missed the first two games as he rehabs from offseason back surgery, has remained in practice and dropped an update that sounds very promising. The Colts’ star linebacker has yet to make his season debut but could do so against a very strong Chiefs team.

Colts LB Shaq Leonard on his status for Sunday's game vs. KC (this is his 4th week of practice): "Been a better week. Getting more explosive on my steps. Feeling a whole lot better than I did last week." Decision won't come until after Thursday or Friday's practice, he says. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) September 22, 2022

“Been a better week. Getting more explosive on my steps,” Leonard said, via Zak Keefer of The Athletic. “Feeling a whole lot better than I did last week.” The official decision won’t come until later but the Colts star’s tone is certainly what all Indianapolis fans want to hear.

The Colts’ defense has been fine but the offense under Matt Ryan has looked bleak so far, especially after being shut out by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Head coach Frank Reich isn’t expressing concern in the slightest but the urgency is very high, especially with a matchup with the Chiefs on deck.

Shaquille Leonard should be a massive help to the defense, which boasts DeForest Buckner, Stephon Gilmore, Yannick Ngakoue and an improved Kwity Paye. However, the unit is showing plenty of weaknesses, including a hip injury to Buckner. Leonard is needed badly by the Colts, who are looking to turn the talent they have into a playoff contender.